Jae5 hints at hit collaboration with Zinoleesky

UK multi-platinum-selling music producer Jae5 has shared via his Twitter account that he has a hit collaboration with Nigerian Street-pop sensation Zinoleesky.

While answering a fan who asked him if he had finallyJae5 had earlier revealed that he would love to work with Zinloleesky and while answering a fan who asked him if he had finally spoken with Zinoleesky, Jae5 replied that they have made a hit.

The upcoming collaboration would be another addition to Jae5's collaborations with Nigerian superstars as he has worked with stars including Davido, BNXN, Blaqbonez, and most recently Lojay.