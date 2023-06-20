Jae5 hints at hit collaboration with Zinoleesky
UK superstar music producer Jae5 has suggested he has a collaboration on the way with Zinoleesky.
UK multi-platinum-selling music producer Jae5 has shared via his Twitter account that he has a hit collaboration with Nigerian Street-pop sensation Zinoleesky.
Jae5 had earlier revealed that he would love to work with Zinloleesky and while answering a fan who asked him if he had finally spoken with Zinoleesky, Jae5 replied that they have made a hit.
The upcoming collaboration would be another addition to Jae5's collaborations with Nigerian superstars as he has worked with stars including Davido, BNXN, Blaqbonez, and most recently Lojay.
Zinoleesky is also enjoying a great 2023 with his singles 'Many Things' and 'A1 (Feeling Disorder)' enjoying wide acceptance, He also shined on his contribution with Adekunle Gold's Party No Dey Stop' which reached the top of TurnTable Top 100.
