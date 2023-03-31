The sports category has moved to a new website.
ISWIS, first African Podcast London live show ticket sold out in less than 3 hrs

News Agency Of Nigeria

News Agency Of Nigeria
ISWIS, first African Podcast London live show ticket sold out in less than 3 hrs.

The ticket to the live show set to happen at the 700- seater Assembly Hall, Shoreditch Town Hall, London sold out in less than three hours on the day of release to the public, making it the first of any African podcast live show.

The London live show is a continuation of those held in Accra, Lagos and Abuja and it shows the massive love the podcast enjoys among young people looking for humour-laden, honest conversations on what life is about from the perspectives of two young women.

I Said What I Said, hosted by Feyikemi Abudu known as FK and Jola Ayeye aka Jollz, since it started five years ago has become the number one audio-visual indigenous podcast focused on pop culture and social commentary with millions of download and an expanding global audience.

ISWIS, first African Podcast London live show ticket sold out in less than 3 hrs.
ISWIS, first African Podcast London live show ticket sold out in less than 3 hrs. Pulse Nigeria

FK and Jollz on each episode take the audience on various topical issues around local and international issues. They talk about what happen in their lives, proffer advice in their agony aunt segment and sometimes invite exciting guests to dish out the best and funniest advice.

According to Seyi Ekisola, the managing director of Eggcorn Digital, the executive producer of ISWIS podcast, the London live show came about from the persistent calls from their over 13 percent audience there.

He said being sold out in less than three hours show the massive love the podcast enjoys in the diaspora, adding that it is also a testament to the quality of the podcast.

News Agency Of Nigeria

