On Sunday, October 30, 2022, Island BlockParty, in partnership with the world's most popular audio-streaming subscription service, Spotify, aims to serve a divine and monstrous experience to thousands of music lovers.
Island Blockparty & Spotify team up for 'Music Is Life'
Island BlockParty is back, and this time it is heavier than usual. It will shake Lagos to its core.
The event's theme is 'Music Is Life', which promises to be a life-changing experience. It's going to be a thrilling ride with Spotify.
The most prominent Nigerian music acts of 2022 and legendary musicians will headline this edition. Of course, the waviest DJs on this side of the planet and the most energetic hype monsters will also make it one of the unforgettable events of the year.
There will be a lot of free goodies and freebies to give out, and the only way to get them is to download a Spotify account.
You can get your tickets online HERE.
