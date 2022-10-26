RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Island Blockparty & Spotify team up for 'Music Is Life'

Pulse Mix

Island BlockParty is back, and this time it is heavier than usual. It will shake Lagos to its core.

Island Blockparty & Spotify team up for 'Music Is Life'
Island Blockparty & Spotify team up for 'Music Is Life'

On Sunday, October 30, 2022, Island BlockParty, in partnership with the world's most popular audio-streaming subscription service, Spotify, aims to serve a divine and monstrous experience to thousands of music lovers.

Read Also

Island Blockparty & Spotify team up for 'Music Is Life'
Island Blockparty & Spotify team up for 'Music Is Life' Pulse Nigeria

The event's theme is 'Music Is Life', which promises to be a life-changing experience. It's going to be a thrilling ride with Spotify.

The most prominent Nigerian music acts of 2022 and legendary musicians will headline this edition. Of course, the waviest DJs on this side of the planet and the most energetic hype monsters will also make it one of the unforgettable events of the year.

Island Blockparty & Spotify team up for 'Music Is Life'
Island Blockparty & Spotify team up for 'Music Is Life' Pulse Nigeria

There will be a lot of free goodies and freebies to give out, and the only way to get them is to download a Spotify account.

You can get your tickets online HERE.

---

#FeaturedPost

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'19 & Dangerous is a classic,' Ayra Starr says on Apple Music Africa Now Radio

'19 & Dangerous is a classic,' Ayra Starr says on Apple Music Africa Now Radio

Disagreement between Mohbad & Naira Marley reaches new height as his Lawyers serve Marlian Records contract termination letter

Disagreement between Mohbad & Naira Marley reaches new height as his Lawyers serve Marlian Records contract termination letter

Island Blockparty & Spotify team up for 'Music Is Life'

Island Blockparty & Spotify team up for 'Music Is Life'

Korede Bello returns with new single 'Available'

Korede Bello returns with new single 'Available'

Bella Shmurda drops debut album 'Hypertension'

Bella Shmurda drops debut album 'Hypertension'

Phyno previews upcoming single 'BBO'

Phyno previews upcoming single 'BBO'

Here are all the companies that have cut ties with Kanye West

Here are all the companies that have cut ties with Kanye West

Rema releases visuals for single 'Dirty'

Rema releases visuals for single 'Dirty'

Chinyere Wilfred talks becoming Kessandu Anyanwu in new Showmax series 'Diiche'

Chinyere Wilfred talks becoming Kessandu Anyanwu in new Showmax series 'Diiche'

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Laycon

Laycon becomes member of Grammy voting committee

Mohbad, Naira Marley

Mohbad's lawyers serve Naira Marley's Marlian Records contract termination notice

Burna Boy, Tems, Rema

'Calm Down' reaches new peak as 'Last Last' &'Free Mind' dip on Billboard Hot 100

Victony - Spotify Single

Victony is Nigeria's first-ever Spotify singles artist