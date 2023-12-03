Introducing Viv, a rising star with a voice that makes a lasting impact

Viv emerges as a fresh and vibrant talent ready to carve her niche in the world of music. Her voice is a captivating blend of depth and contemporary flair, creating an enchanting auditory experience for her listeners.

As a songwriter, Viv reflects her society through her lyrical content thus crafting relatable narratives. Her lyrics delve into life, love, inspiration, and self-discovery.

Viv’s style of music is influenced by classic songstresses to modern trailblazers such as Sade, Jordan Sparks, Omah Lay and others. Viv is set to be a refreshing and influential voice in the evolving landscape of contemporary music in Africa and beyond as she is set to drop her first single GRIND on 12 December 2023.