Introducing AniitaBlonde as she takes the centre stage with her new project; Tis25

Beauty, Intelligence, and Talent are like gold dust, but with Aniitablnde it is an exceptional case, for she's an embodiment of all these and more.

This you'll find evident in her lifestyle, brand & music.

After the release of her very controversial and confrontational single "Toxic", Anita Osikweme Osikhena popularly known as Aniitablonde is, here again, to serenade our ears with an entire body of work to leave you in awe. The multi-talented singer, rapper, and songwriter find a way to express pain, vulnerability, love, faith & vigor through melodic sonics and charismatic yet relatable lyrics in this masterpiece of an EP she themes TIS25 ‘This Is Still 25'.

Aniitablonde’s music is sure to become one to reckon with in no time as her powerful voice, uniqueness, and versatility are not just a statement but a game changer. Her debut project TIS25 (This Is Still 25) is a genre-fluid extended playlist, which consists of Pop, Hip-hop, Reggae, and Trap with Afrobeats as its core base. It definitely hits differently when the music comes from a place of genuine experiences and with the rush of emotions at first listen, you can tell that it’s all and nothing but her truth, not fiction.

TIS25 (This Is Still 25) by Aniitablonde is OUT NOW and available on all platforms worldwide. Download, Share, Stream and bask in the goodness of pure eargasm.

Listen Here: https://onerpm.lnk.to/Aniitablonde-Tis25

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/aniitablonde/?hl=en

