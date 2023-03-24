Internationally celebrated musician Bantu speaks on Nigerian reality with new single 'Wayo & Division'

Artist: Bantu

Song Title: Wayo & Division

Genre: Afrobeat

Date of Release: March 24th, 2023

Producers: Unknown

Song Art:

Length: 3 minute 52 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Soledad Productions

Details/Takeaway: In the aftermath of a highly contested and extremely divisive electoral season in Nigeria, BANTU returns back to form with their trademark wittiness and candour steeped in crisply arranged horns and densely orchestrated grooves to remind their listeners, and Nigerians in particular, of the pitfalls of partisan and ethnicity politics.

'Wayo And Division' the first single off their forthcoming album reflects on how for decades poverty and fear have been weaponised by Nigeria’s ruling elites, military dictators and politicians to distract and stop the oppressed from uniting and resisting the oppression.

Refusing to hold back in their critique of the existing status quo, BANTU prompt their listeners to take the scales off their eyes and see the recurring patterns of deception.