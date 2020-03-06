The concert usually centered around the International Women’s Day will hold at The Muson Center, Onikan on April 3, 2020.

Aimed at celebrating and supporting women in Nigeria, Songversation was created in 2018. “There used to be a time when women were very much underappreciated, our voices were always silenced when we try to speak, our actions were always ignored even when we try but today, I’m glad the narrative is gradually changing.

I’m glad women can speak up and our voices will be heard, I’m glad women can now successfully attain positions without questioning, I’m glad women are filling strategic positions in politics and different spheres of life” Aramide says

In the midst of mummy duties, Aramide announces "Songversation 3"

‘Songversation with Aramide’, a brainchild of Aramide is a live music event that sees Aramide perform interactively alongside with a number of amazing music artistes.

I’m glad women are getting the appreciation we deserve. Songversation with Aramide is basically my quota in supporting women, she finalizes

