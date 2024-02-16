Vector, Odumodublvck, Fave, Made Kuti to feature on Illbliss' new album
Illbliss set to drop new album titled 'Sideh - Kai'.
Illbliss has announced the impending arrival of his new album titled 'Sideh - Kai'.
The album set for release on February 16, 2024, will feature guest appearances from rappers Vector and Odumodublvck, Afropop stars Teni, Fave, Lade, Afrobeat star Made Kuti, and Highlife duo Umu Obligo.
The album is Illbliss' seventh solo album and his first since 2020. The 16-track album is preceded by the release of the single 'Chukwu Ebuka' featuring Umu Obligo released in 2023.
'Sideh - Kai' is set to extend Illbliss' legacy in Nigerian hip hop where he played a major role in the advancement of Igbo rap music.
As a label boss, Illbliss' Capital Hill imprint established alongside celebrated cinematographer Clarence Peters played a major role in the evolution of Afrobeats with artists like Phyno, Chidinma, Tha Suspect, and Miss Kizz.
