Artist: iLLBliss

Song Title: COUNTRY!!!!! SOCIAL COMMENTARY!

Genre: Hip-Hop, Conscious Rap, Political Rap

Album: God Made You King

Label: Goretti

Producer: Kezyklef

Video Director: TBA

Date of release: April 18, 2020

Details/Takeaway: This is the lead single from his upcoming socio-politically charged EP, 'God Made You King.' The song is a multifaceted socio-political rap that addresses corruption and inequitable distribution of power.

You can listen to the song below;