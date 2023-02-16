Artist: Idahams
Idahams drops new sizzling single, 'Wetin No Good'
Multi-talented artist Idahams has released a new Amapiano single titled 'Wetin No Good'.
Song Title: Wetin No Good
Genre: Amapiano
Date of Release: February 16th, 2023
Producer: Yussy Beatz
Song Art:
Length: 2 minute 38 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Grafton Entertainment/Mad Solutions
Details/Takeaway: Written by Idahams and produced with longtime collaborator Yussy Beatz, ‘Wetin No Good’ is an infectious pop offering that fuses afrobeats and amapiano together to glorious effects. Backed sonically by magical drum patterns and a thumping bassline, the single sees Idahams in peerless form, as he brings his captivating vocal delivery, lush melodic arrangements, and excellent griotic songwriting about love, sex, and relationships to the fore.
Speaking about the inspiration behind ‘Wetin No Good’, Idahams says, “This is one of the first songs I recorded this year, and I believe this song can be a global hit for Africa because of the glorious Afrobeats and Amapiano fusion that gives it an appeal that cuts across – I hope listeners can feel the song from the first vocal and get excited about ‘Wetin No Good’. Thematically, the song captures two different feelings and interpretations – on one hand, you are being served hot breakfast of sad love and heartbreak, but on the other hand, you could be having the best sex of your life”.
Hailing from Bonny Island in Nigeria’s River State, Idahams is emerging as one of the most exciting new faces of afropop music on the global stage, with two acclaimed projects in the last two years, over 50 million streams, and four top 10 singles on Music Week’s UK Black Music Chart, among other achievements. Influenced by the rich culture and indigenous sounds of his hometown, his afropop music is driven by percussions-laded rhythms, and highlife music sensibilities. Not resting on his laurels from last year’s successes, Idahams is one to watch in 2023.
