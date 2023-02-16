Idahams drops new sizzling single, 'Wetin No Good'

Song Title: Wetin No Good

Genre: Amapiano

Date of Release: February 16th, 2023

Producer: Yussy Beatz

Song Art:

Pulse Nigeria

Length: 2 minute 38 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Grafton Entertainment/Mad Solutions

Details/Takeaway: Written by Idahams and produced with longtime collaborator Yussy Beatz, ‘Wetin No Good’ is an infectious pop offering that fuses afrobeats and amapiano together to glorious effects. Backed sonically by magical drum patterns and a thumping bassline, the single sees Idahams in peerless form, as he brings his captivating vocal delivery, lush melodic arrangements, and excellent griotic songwriting about love, sex, and relationships to the fore.

Speaking about the inspiration behind ‘Wetin No Good’, Idahams says, “This is one of the first songs I recorded this year, and I believe this song can be a global hit for Africa because of the glorious Afrobeats and Amapiano fusion that gives it an appeal that cuts across – I hope listeners can feel the song from the first vocal and get excited about ‘Wetin No Good’. Thematically, the song captures two different feelings and interpretations – on one hand, you are being served hot breakfast of sad love and heartbreak, but on the other hand, you could be having the best sex of your life”.