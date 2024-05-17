ADVERTISEMENT
ID Cabasa taps Odumodublvck, Joeboy, Boj for remake of Styl Plus' 2006 hit single

Adeayo Adebiyi

ID Cabasa recruits an all-star lineup for his remake of Styl Plus' 2004 mega-hit single 'Olufunmi'.

The award-winning producer made this revelation in an interview on the Afrobeats Podcast with host Adesope.

The 'Olufunmi' remake will bring together chart-topping rapper Odumodublvck, hitmakers Fireboy & Joeboy, and Alternative music icon Boj in what is expected to be an exciting reimagination of one of Nigeria's pop music biggest songs.

'Olufunmi' is one of the songs on Styl Plus' hugely successful debut album 'Expressions' released in 2006.

The star-studded 'Olufunmi' remake will be the second reimagined single ID Cabasa will be releasing after 9ice's 'Photocopy' remake featuring Vector.

The legendary producer behind some of Nigerian mainstream music's most notable records including Olamide's breakout single 'Eni Duro' and 9ice iconic sophomore album 'Gongo Aso'.

During the interview, ID Cabasa who has worked with several notable artists including 9ice, Olamide Baddo, Wizkid, Reminisce, Bella Shmurda, and Vector also announced that he will be releasing a new album.

ID Cabasa's upcoming album is expected to feature several notable guest artists who deliver reimagined versions of different Nigerian classic records.

While weighing in on the trend of Nigerian artists disassociating with Afrobeats, ID Cabasa stated that it's okay for artists to call their music whatever they fancy but they shouldn't soil Afrobeats' reputation in the process.

You can watch ID Cabasa's full interview with The Afrobeats Podcast below.

