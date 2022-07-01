While reflecting on the impressive success he has so far achieved Ruger told host Dada Boy Ehiz "I feel good, I feel blessed going to every country that I go to. Netherlands, Australia… People singing my songs word for word. It’s an amazing feeling because not every artist comes out within a year and that song travels that far, but I am a testimony."
'I feel blessed going to different countries and hearing people sing my songs' Ruger shares on Apple Music's Africa Now Radio
While appearing on the latest episode of Apple Music's Africa Now Radio Afrobeats sensation Ruger revealed that he feels abundantly blessed travelling to different countries around the world and hearing people sing his songs.
Ruger went on to extend his unreserved gratitude to the fans and everyone who has contributed to his rise to stardom in just two years since breaking into the mainstream.
"I thank God and I thank everyone that enjoys my music as it comes out every time. It’s just encouragement for me to work harder and keep doing my best. Never going to the studio to do any mediocre sounds, never going to the studio to say “Whatever I drop they’re going to listen,” I go into the studio giving my 100% best and God will do the rest for me."
