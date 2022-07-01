'I feel blessed going to different countries and hearing people sing my songs' Ruger shares on Apple Music's Africa Now Radio

Ruger went on to extend his unreserved gratitude to the fans and everyone who has contributed to his rise to stardom in just two years since breaking into the mainstream.

"I thank God and I thank everyone that enjoys my music as it comes out every time. It’s just encouragement for me to work harder and keep doing my best. Never going to the studio to do any mediocre sounds, never going to the studio to say “Whatever I drop they’re going to listen,” I go into the studio giving my 100% best and God will do the rest for me."