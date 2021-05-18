How to vote your favourite Nigerian Idol contestant

Now, if you’ve been following the show from the start, chances are you already have a fave. But having a favourite contestant isn’t enough, you’d want to keep your fave in the competition. This goes beyond supporting them on social media, you must vote for them to win.

And because we’re just as passionate as you are about helping your fave win the title of Nigerian Idol and 50 million Naira worth of prizes, we’ve put together a guide on how and where to vote them below. You’re welcome!

To vote by SMS, send your favourite contestant’s number to 32053. Each SMS costs N30 and is currently available to Airtel and 9mobile networks.

To vote via website or mobile site, visit www.africamagic.tv/nigerianidol. Click on ‘vote’ then register by entering your details following which you can cast your vote.

And finally, you can get even more voting power in with the MyDStv and MyGOtv apps. The higher your package, the more votes you have.

Nigerian Idol Season 6 is sponsored by Bigi Drinks and Tecno Mobile.

The live shows air every Sunday at 7pm on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv ch 151), Africa Magic Urban (DStv ch 153) and Africa Magic Family (DStv ch 154 & GOtv ch 2). Available on DStv Premium to Yanga packages and GOtv Max and Jolli.

You can also watch Nigerian Idol on the DStv app on multiple devices at no additional cost. Download the DStv app from the Google Play and App stores.

For more information, visit www.africamagic.tv/nigerianidol. You can also follow the official Nigerian Idol social media pages for news and updates with the hashtag #NigerianIdol on Twitter @nigerianidol, Instagram @nigerianidol and on Facebook facebook.com/nigidol.com