How Afrobeats has seamlessly fused with other genres

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats in recent times has been known to reinvent itself through the fusion with other music genres.

It's this story of the seamless genre fusing in Afrobeats that Spotify tells in its latest update to its Afrobeats dedicated website.

Which are some of the key genres that Afrobeats has been fused with over the years? What do the fans think of these fusion sounds? What has been the impact of fusing Afrobeats with other sounds? This week’s update to "Spotify’s Afrobeats: Journey to a Billion Streams" site has the answers.

Spotify launched the site last month to track Afrobeats’ explosive growth from West Africa to a globally recognized sound. The site is updated bi-weekly and has so far journeyed through Afrobeats' origins and its evolution.

New this week:

Afrobeats’ ability to fuse and blend with other genres is likely down to the fact that it’s wrapped up in its DNA. According to research conducted by Kuvora on behalf of Spotify, 90% of fans agree that fusing Afrobeats with other sounds has been helpful to its growth.

The latest update to the site delves into the Fusion of Afrobeats with genres such as Amapiano, Hip Hop, Dancehall, Reggae, and more. Also added to the site, is how the fusion of Afrobeats has contributed to the pan-Africanism of the sound, allowing artists from other countries to infuse the genre with their local sounds.

This week’s expert videos include:

  • Benewaah Boateng, Spotify’s West Africa Editor
  • Efya, a Ghanaian artist
  • Seyi Shay, a Nigerian singer and songwriter
  • Kofi Bansah, a Ghanaian music producer
  • Obi Asika, CEO of Storm Records, one of Nigeria’s pioneer music labels
  • May7ven, a UK-based Afrobeats artist and pioneer
New data updates include:

  • Most liked Afrobeats tracks
  • Most playlisted Afrobeats tracks
  • Hours streamed male vs female
  • A curated list of Afrobeats fusion tracks
