Hotyce, one of Nigeria's finest rappers has just released a new music video to commemorate Nigeria's independence.

The K20 entertainment artiste' new song titled 'For The Capital,' is a song dedicated to the beautiful city.

Hotyce armed with his punchlines and rap prowess, further affirmed just how incredible the city, which also happens to be Nigeria's capital, is.

An intellectual rapper, he has been called, you can be sure that this new project is a must watch!

hotyce pulse

For more information on this incredible artiste, follow his social media handles Facebook @hotyce

Instagram/twitter @iamhotyce.

This is a featured post.