Ebuka Matthew Igbokwe better known as Hotbillz, is a Nigerian Entrepreneur, Recording Artist, Sound Designer, Dancer and Record Label Executive. Hotbillz was raised in Lagos Nigeria, but currently based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. He is into Pop, Afrobeat & Dancehall.

Hotbillz teamed up with Nigeria’s finest R&B singer Byno on a song titled Good Life, which was his debut single. A song that is currently enjoying massive airplay across the globe. Hotbilz is back with Byno on a new song and he calls this one ‘I Dey’ and it is set to drop soon.

