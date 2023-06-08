The sports category has moved to a new website.
Hollantex & Diamond Platnumz tease their collab on Instagram

#FeatureByHollantex: In the teaser, Diamond Platnumz is seen carefully examining each fabric, suggesting that he is involved in the creation of this exciting new project.

In the teaser, Diamond Platnumz is seen carefully examining each fabric, suggesting that he is involved in the creation of this exciting new project.

While the exact details of the project are still under wraps, the teaser has generated a lot of buzz and excitement among both Hollantex and Diamond Platnumz fans. The teaser gives a glimpse of what's to come and promises a project that is colorful, vibrant, and full of life.

Hollantex has long been known for its high-quality, beautiful wax fabrics that have become a symbol of African fashion and culture. With this new project, the company is sure to continue its legacy of creating stunning unique textiles with outstanding colors that celebrate togetherness, beauty, and the diversity of African fashion.

Mark your calendars for June 12th and get ready to experience the magic of Hollantex and Diamond Platnumz's collaboration!

See the teaser here;

