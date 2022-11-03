Hip Hop sensation Psycho YP drops 'YPSZN3,' the final installment of his stellar mixtape series

Since the release of his last project,'PsychoYP has grown to become one of the most exciting rappers in Nigeria. He has made the list of different platforms as one of the defining talents in Nigeria's Hip Hop scene. He also earned a 2020 Headies nomination for Best Rap Album.

Produced by an eclectic mix of frequent collaborators Jaylon, 'YPSZN3' is fifteen songs of some of the best international rap music in 2022. Deeply inspired by PsychoYP’s recent musical journey and his ambitions to stand tall as the greatest hip-hop export to come out of Africa, the project sees PsychoYP sharing his never-ending travails in an unfair world, while expressing his ability to rise above all and write his name in the sands of time.

Throughout the 'YPSZN3' project, PsychoYP brings his progressive and assorted sound that cuts across rap, trap, grime, drill and R&B music to the forefront, while showcasing his excellent lyrical dexterity, infectious multi-layered flow and creative sensibilities, with highlights including the catchy James Brown-sampled drill offering ‘Drop That Shit’, future trap classic ‘Bando Diaries’, the ominous ‘Silent Mode’, and the braggadocious ‘Nigerian Man’ featuring YCEE, as well as the Zlatan-assisted Afrobeats jam ‘Stronger’, YP’s ‘TED Talk’ on relationships ‘Commitment Issues’, infectious melodic rap drop ‘Put It In Stone’, the confessional ‘Dangerous World’ to close out the album in superb fashion.