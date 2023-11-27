ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights from Monkey Shoulder Press Play Concert in Abuja

Known for epitomising good vibes and playfulness. Monkey Shoulder transformed the capital city into a vibrant playground of music and games, complete with an unmistakable adrenaline rush that made the Press Play Concert a total rave.

Every element from the amazing light show to the electrifying live performances and the daring acts, set the stage for a night we won’t be forgetting in a hurry. Adding to the allure, well-known media personalities like VJ Adams, Josh 2 Funny, Eso Dike, The Real Warri Pikin, and many more graced the event with their presence.

Did you miss any of it? Here’s an exclusive scoop on what you missed

  • Dynamic DJ Sets and Live Performances: The Monkey Shoulder Press Play Concert was a complete blast for many reasons and the thrilling performances are at the top of that list. From Teni The Entertainer’s captivating performance to Bella Shmurda’s energetic tunes, the Press Play Concert was filled with music at its finest. But that was not all, there was also Magnito, Bloody Civilian, Psycho YP, and Laime who delivered pulsating rhythms that had us dancing from start to finish. DJs Baggio, Romie, Gigi Jasmine, Borsh, Burna, and Young Gee also kept the energy soaring, creating a non-stop dance party.  
  • FC 24 Tournament Triumph: The Monkey Shoulder Press Play Concert was not your regular concert. There were classic games, thrilling challenges, and a FIFA 24 Tournament with a juicy cash prize for the winner! In a gripping display of gaming prowess, Farouk Umar Manzo-Ahmed emerged as the 2023 winner of the highly competitive FIFA 24 Tournament, leaving the audience captivated by his exceptional skills. 
The Game Zone was transformed into a battleground of digital athleticism, with each match delivering thrilling moments that had spectators on the edge of their seats.

The atmosphere was charged with excitement as players navigated the virtual pitch, showcasing strategic moves, precise plays, and jaw-dropping goals that added an extra layer of intensity to the tournament.

The million naira prize served as the grand culmination of this electrifying gaming experience, turning Farouk into the undisputed champion of the FIFA 24 Tournament.

  • The Made for Mixing Experience: What’s the Press Play Concert without bottles of Monkey Shoulder and an abundance of cocktails blended to perfection with the iconic Scotch Malt Whisky? At the Press Play Concert, we got all the Monkey Shoulder we could have asked for, each sip embodying the spirit of the brand's playful escapism. Guests also indulged in a variety of delicious finger-licking foods from the food vendor stalls at the concert.. From savory bites to delectable treats, attendees had many delectable treats to satisfy their diverse palates, enhancing the overall sensory experience of the concert. 

Art and Fashion was also a key highlight of the wholesome experience as vendor stalls for artists and clothing vendors who came to display their unique pieces were also on ground.

  • Mesmerising Light Shows and Acts: Guests at the Press Play Concert were swept up in a whirlwind of mesmerizing light shows and performances, featuring gravity-defying aerial displays, electrifying flying pole maneuvers, enchanting LED lollipop twirls, and dazzling mirror ball performances that left everyone awestruck, gripping the edge of their seats. Needless to say, Fantasy Box displayed artistic dexterity that gave a touch of amazement to the overall experience.
Without a shadow of doubt, the Monkey Shoulder Press Play concert left an indelible mark, with attendees eagerly anticipating the next spectacular event. The energy was unmatched, and we can hardly contain our excitement for the next experience!

To stay updated for more experiences, follow @monkeyshoulderng on social media.

