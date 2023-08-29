ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

How Celine Dion sparked Tems' love for music

Inemesit Udodiong

For the Nigerian singer, it all started with the international icon.

Tems credits Celine Dion for her love for music
Tems credits Celine Dion for her love for music

Recommended articles

Speaking with Kendrick Lamar for a newly released feature in The Interview Magazine feature, she opened about discovering her love for music at an early age.

Crediting Dion, the Oscar-nominated singer said, "I’m not sure when the first time I heard music was, but I found myself loving the radio, and I used to hear Celine Dion. Nigerians love Celine Dion. Her songs are very emotional, jump-off-a-cliff-type songs. They entered my soul. I think that’s where my love for music started."

ADVERTISEMENT

Not long after falling in love with music, Tems took to songwriting before she became a teenager. She described the experience as something that quickly became an obession.

In her words, "And then, when I was nine or ten, I started writing songs, but it wasn’t songs with choruses, it was just verses of things I was feeling. Then I fell into this deep hole of music obsession, and it was the only thing that made me feel alive. I can’t describe the feeling when I first got my first CD. It was a Destiny’s Child CD that was fake, it had 30 songs, and I learned them all."

Since falling in love with music and songwriting, Tems has gone from being an unknown artist to becoming a global sensation with collaborations featuring artists like Drake and Beyonce. She has put out For Broken Ears and If Orange Was a Place EPs in 2020 and 2021, respectively, she is currently working on her debut album.

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I thought it was COVID - Kiddwaya narrates near death experience from 2020

I thought it was COVID - Kiddwaya narrates near death experience from 2020

Nigerians can watch any film for ₦‎1k in cinemas this Saturday

Nigerians can watch any film for ₦‎1k in cinemas this Saturday

Here's how lovebirds Abdulateef Adedimeji and Bimpe solve their conflicts

Here's how lovebirds Abdulateef Adedimeji and Bimpe solve their conflicts

How Celine Dion sparked Tems' love for music

How Celine Dion sparked Tems' love for music

I'm not shipping, I'm focused this season - Ike on 'BBNaija All Stars'

I'm not shipping, I'm focused this season - Ike on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Portable set to take street music across US on American tour

Portable set to take street music across US on American tour

Talented singer Sho The Icon releases debut EP, 'African Qupid'

Talented singer Sho The Icon releases debut EP, 'African Qupid'

Join celebration of creativity, podcasting at The Podcast Assembly by NaijaPodHub

Join celebration of creativity, podcasting at The Podcast Assembly by NaijaPodHub

Cee-C pleads for support from Alex's fan base on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Cee-C pleads for support from Alex's fan base on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Pulse Sports

Ndidi set to abandon Iheanacho and team up with Awoniyi at Nottingham Forest

Ndidi set to abandon Iheanacho and team up with Awoniyi at Nottingham Forest

Lionel Messi may face punishment after Inter Miami's 2-0 win

Lionel Messi may face punishment after Inter Miami's 2-0 win

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal jams Wizkid after Villarreal masterclass

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal jams Wizkid after Villarreal masterclass

Antonella Roccuzzo: Lionel Messi's wife mistakenly hugs wrong man thinking its her husband

Antonella Roccuzzo: Lionel Messi's wife mistakenly hugs wrong man thinking its her husband

Osimhen scores 100th club goal in Napoli's victory over Sassuolo

Osimhen scores 100th club goal in Napoli's victory over Sassuolo

Sean O'Malley: 'I can cheat on my wife because I pay for everything'- UFC star sparks controversy

Sean O'Malley: 'I can cheat on my wife because I pay for everything'- UFC star sparks controversy

Stefanie Ladewig: Osimhen’s girlfriend flaunts her beauty in new photo

Stefanie Ladewig: Osimhen’s girlfriend flaunts her beauty in new photo

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star blasts Burna Boy's I Told Them on repeat after meeting Davido

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star blasts Burna Boy's I Told Them on repeat after meeting Davido

Do small for Naija too — Nigerians tell Ashleigh Plumptre as she shares more free Nike bags, boots

Do small for Naija too — Nigerians tell Ashleigh Plumptre as she shares more free Nike bags, boots

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rema's 'Calm Down' makes Spotify's global Songs of Summer 2023 list

Rema's 'Calm Down' makes Spotify's global Songs of Summer 2023 list

A review of Burna Boy's 7th album 'I Told Them'

Burna Boy fails to offer best part of either world in 'I Told Them' [Pulse Review]

R-Kelly

R. Kelly and Universal Music to pay over $500,000 in music royalties for victim's restitution and criminal fines

Davido [James Bridle]

'Unavailable' remains Davido's most streamed song on 'Timeless' album