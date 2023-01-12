ADVERTISEMENT
Here's everything you need to know about Olisae

1. So far, how many singles have you dropped?

So far, I have released 14 singles and 2 collaboration in the last 2 years, and many more are still lined up.

2. What do your fans expect in the near future—an album, an extended play?

In 2023, fans can expect more regular releases and a couple new videos. I've got a consistent working rhythm now that allows me to average 5–6 singles a year, if not more, depending on my travel schedule. I've also been working on developing a line of merchandise that I will start releasing early next year as well. One of the pieces I'm extremely excited about is a limited release vinyl pressing that caters to my fans in markets like the US and Europe who want collector's edition vinyl. It'll be a 10 track compilation album that will not be available anywhere else except via my website or through a giveaway. Merch store https://www.olisae.com/store

3. Am I currently in Nigeria?

I have one of my bases in Nigeria, one in the US, and I travel to the UK as well to work on projects. I'm currently finishing up here in the US, heading back to Nigeria for a few months to close out 2022 and kick off 2023. Then it's back in the air again!

4. If yes, what kind of fan base do you want to build?

My home country is where my heart is. Afrobeats has gone so global, as well as almost all other African music, that Nigerian artists seem to be in demand everywhere. I want my fan base at its core to be my countrymen there in Nigeria. But I want to build a global fan base because I've already seen the power of our music in other areas of the world. Even some of my own songs have found incredible audiences in places like Germany and the US but Nigeria is where my music will be understood and loved best. Stream all tracks https://solo.to/olisae

5. As a producer as well, do you produce all your songs?

I'm focusing less on producing my own songs right now because it gives me a chance to work with other producers and expand my sound. I don't want to limit myself based on just my style, or my own thoughts, so I work with a variety of up and coming producers. Again, I'm trying to build a global audience, so I'm working with producers from the US, Dominican Republic, Caribbean, the UK, and at home in Nigeria.

6. Anything else we should know that isn't in your bio

I believe my style, visually, is just another aspect of my artistry. I am slowly opening up more to brands and modeling, but fashion will always come second to music.

Furthermore, attached is my EPK.

Artist bio







Handles:

IG: @olisae

Tiktok: @olisae

Fb: @olisae

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5Bl8k-BSl6vFaJDSuwpL9Q

