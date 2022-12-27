Written by Nwamaka Chikezie, the film follows the story of Charles Omokwe, who is released from jail after serving one year of a six-year prison sentence for a failed heist.
Here is your first look at heist movie 'Charlie and the Boys'
Director Sele Got has dropped the teaser has dropped for heist movie, 'Charlie and the Boys.'
Upon realising that he was betrayed by his employer, Charlie plots his revenge to steal back a priceless 14th-century artefact with the help of his crew while staying one step ahead of the law.
Starring Kanayo O. Kanayo in the titular role, the cast for the Damn Good Studio Production includes Tina Mba, Sani Mu’Azu, Seun Ajayi, Loud Voice, Erica Opia Bale, Lantana Ahmed, Gloria Lemmy Johnson, Folake Akinfewa, Ozioma Onodigbo, Fredrik Skog, Mårten Skog and Peter Sivlér.
Shot on location in Abuja and Dubai, 'Charlie and the Boys' is set for release in 2023.
Watch the teaser:
