Over the past 24 hours, the talk of 'Dubai' has intensified on Twitter NG and the larger populace. Asides Dubai being a great city, it is currently host to some of Nigeria's biggest stars.

Davido, Teni, Wizkid, The BBNaija 2019 crew, Tiwa Savage, Jaywon, Tekno, Burna Boy, DJ Spinall, Zlatan and so forth. The purpose of their presence is the One Africa Music Fest in Dubai. The event will hold on November 15, 2019 at Festival Arena, Dubai Festival City.

Other artists on the roster include, Jah Prayzah, Akothee, Betty G, Lij Michael, Linah, Diamond Platinumz, Harmonize, Eddy Kenzo, Nandy, Nhatty Man, Soujila, The Ben, Vanessa Mdee and King Promise. 2baba is also due to appear at the event.