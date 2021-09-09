Here are the top 10 Nigerian songs of the week: Kizz Daniel’s 'Lie' remains at No. 1 for fourth week

Also, Fireboy DML’s “Peru” rises to No. 3 on this week’s Top 50 to become the artiste’s highest charting song.

Additionally, Ayra Starr’s “Bloody Samaritan” ascends to No. 5 on the chart to become the artiste’s second top five entry.

The Top 50 blends all-genre freemium streaming (Top Streaming Chart), radio airplay (Top Airplay Chart) and TV airplay (TV Top Songs Chart) in Nigeria. All charts will be dated and updated on Mondays, this week’s chart will be revealed on Monday, September 6, 2021

“Lie” tallied 46 million in radio reach (down 11.8%) and 2.5 million equivalent streams (up 3.3%). In the process, it becomes the second to spend its first four weeks at No. 1 on the TurnTable Top 50, joining Teni’s “FOR YOU” with Davido (which spent its first five weeks at No. 1).

With the premiere of the visuals of “Lie” last Friday, it is expected that the song will get a bump in activity on streaming and debut on the TV charts.

Omah Lay’s “Understand” holds at No. 2 after topping the chart for three weeks. “Understand” becomes the second song to spend its first eight weeks in the top 2 region of TurnTable Top 50 – joining Olamide’s “Rock.”

Fireboy DML’s “Peru” moves to a new peak of No. 3 on the TurnTable Top 50 to become the artiste’s highest charting entry on the chart (surpassing the No. 4 peak of “History”). “Peru” tallied 3.71 million in TV reach (down 15.7%), 45. 3 million in radio reach (up 15%) and 1.42 million equivalent streams (up 28%).

Burna Boy’s “Question” with Don Jazzy rockets into the top five at No. 4 after drawing 10.3 million in TV reach (up 167.5%), 32.4 million in radio reach (up 302.5%) and 1.51 million equivalent streams (up 60.6%).

“Question” is Burna Boy’s fifth top 10 entry on the chart while Don Jazzy becomes the second producer to record a top ten entry as a producer.

Don Jazzy’s top ten entries as producer & lead artiste are; (Rema’s “Bounce” peaked at No. 4) and as an artiste (featured artiste on “Question”) – joining Rexxie (“KPK (Ko Por Ke)” as lead artiste and “Coming” & “Drug Test” as producer).

Ayra Starr’s “Bloody Samaritan” moves 8-5 on the Top 50 to become the artiste’s second top five entry. “Bloody Samaritan” tallied 39.4 million in radio reach (up 3.7%), 1.2 million equivalent streams (up 58%) and debuts with 3.14 million in TV reach.

In the process, Ayra Starr becomes the second female artiste to record multiple top five entries having previously peaked at No. 4 with “Away” – joining Tems (“Damages” and “Essence”).

Adekunle Gold’s “Sinner” drops 3-6 on the Top 50 while Ladipoe & Buju’s former 5-week No. 1 “Feeling” is steady at No. 7.