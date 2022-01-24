Here are the top 10 Nigerian songs of the week: Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran’s “Peru” stays at No. 1 for a 4th week

“Peru” tallied 58 million in radio reach (No. 1 on radio), 13 million in TV reach (No. 1 on TV) and 1.74 million equivalent streams (No. 4 on streaming) – as it spends a fourth consecutive week at No. 1 in Nigeria.

“Peru” becomes the longest No. 1 song released under YBNL Nation as it surpasses the three-week reign of Olamide’s “Rock.” Additionally, “Peru” is now the joint longest No. 1 song featuring a non-Nigerian artistes, matching the four-week of Gyakie’s “Forever (Remix)” with Omah Lay.

Kizz Daniel’s “Pour Me Water” spends a fourth consecutive week at No. 2 after topping the chart for a week in the final week of 2022.

Burna Boy’s “B. D’OR” featuring Wizkid rises 4-3 after peaking at No. 2; it drew 1.12 million equivalent streams, 12 million in TV reach and 38.8 million in radio reach.

Lil Kesh’s “Don’t Call Me” with Zinoleesky slips to No. 4 from its No. 3 peak; the song falls on both radio and streaming this week as it tallied 34 million in radio reach and 1.8 million equivalent streams.

Ckay’s “Emiliana” surges to No. 5, becoming the artistes first top five entry on the chart in Nigeria. “Emiliana” tallied 1.31 million equivalent streams and 42.4 million in radio reach.

Reekado Banks’ “Ozumba Mbadiwe” slides to No. 6 after peaking at No. 3 while Fave’s “Baby Riddim” re-enters the top ten at No. 7 – the song peaked at No. 1 for a week.

Rounding out this week’s top ten; Kizz Daniel’s “Eh God (Barnabas)” falls 6-8 after peaking at No. 3, TI Blaze’s “Sometimes” with Olamide rises 15-9 to become the lead artiste’s first top ten entry in Nigeria and Olamide’s seventh.

“Sometimes” tallied 2.72 million equivalent streams (No. 1 on streaming but accounting for the cumulative streams of both versions of the song) and 7.9 million equivalent streams (No. 60 on radio)