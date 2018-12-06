Here are the top 10 Nigerian music collaborations in 2018

news

2018 has been a good year for collaborations, not just with singles but also in a number of joint projects, like Ajebutter 22 and BOJ's ''Make E No Cause Fight'' and A-Q and Loose Kaynon's ''Crown'' , which is not something we often see in the Nigerian music industry.

A number of records that enjoyed mainstream appeal this year relied on the power and the combined gift of two or more artists to make it a success.

From power collaborations to the unexpected union between artists of different sub-genres, this is the year that has seen the likes of Duncan Mighty , Slimcase and Peruzzi attain major success off the back of their featured verses.

Here are the top 10 Nigerian music collaborations of 2018

10. DMW - ‘Mind’

Another powerful collaboration from the DMW family featuring Davido, Peruzzi, Mayorkun and Dremo.

This is the song that introduced Peruzzi as a member of the family and became the soundtrack upon which the label built its successes this year.

9. Kizz Daniel - ‘One Ticket’ featuring Davido

Released in the latter stages of the year [Arriving just in time to make the list] as the final single of his sophomore album, ‘’No Bad Songz.’’ The song became an instant hit and the colourful visuals helped in enhancing its appeal and acceptance.

On the record, the pair displays a brilliant chemistry with their vocals and delivery to render one of the most catchy pop anthems this year.

8. Tiwa Savage - ‘Lova Lova’ featuring Duncan Mighty

As the Duncan Mighty wave continued to sweep through the industry, another artist that tapped into the trend is the diva, Tiwa Savage.

Together, they teamed up to record the smash single, ‘Lova Lova’, one that Tiwa describes as the biggest song in the career thus far.

7. Olamide - ‘Kana’ featuring Wizkid

YBNL boss, Olamide enlists Wizkid yet again and they were able to recreate their magic to deliver this cult street anthem.

Sadly, Wizkid’s absence in the video and the overall below par visuals reduced this song from becoming bigger than it is.

6. Mayorkun - ‘Bobo’ featuring Davido

DMW was set like a house on fire in 2018, and Mayorkun was one of those names who lit its match.

The singer who released his debut album, ‘’Mayor of Lagos’’ later in the year kicked things off with ‘Bobo’ and the record highlighted his progress as a hit-maker.

From his well-laid vocals to the infectious melody, ‘Bobo’ won its way quickly into the hearts of music lovers making this one of the biggest records this year.

5. Naira Marley - ‘Issa Goal’ featuring Olamide and Lil Kesh

When the song was released with a few days left in 2017, one could sense that Naira Marley had the 2018 World Cup in mind and he had his eyes set on owning the airwaves as early as possible.

And as the football event drew near, so also did the status and appeal of the song spread as a nationwide hit.

‘Issa Goal’ is a football inspired dance record unified around its melody, catchy lyrics and fast-paced beat that sees street kings Olamide and Lil Kesh score one of their most memorable moments this year.

4. DJ Enimoney - ‘Diet’ featuring Slimcase, Reminisce and Tiwa Savage

A very controversial record that enjoyed commercial success for varied reasons but most importantly because of the contributions of the different talents brought on board.

From Reminisce’s verse to Tiwa’s exciting lyrics and Slimcase’s smokey voiced contribution, ‘Diet’ immediately became a definitive street anthem even if the content in its lyrics did not resonate with many.

3. Wizkid - ‘Fake Love’ feat Duncan Mighty

If there is one thing Wizkid did to full effect in 2018, that is carefully choosing his collaborators and utilizing their contributions to maximum effect.

On ‘Fake Love’, he combines with the veteran singer, Duncan Mighty to create a powerful record that not only redefined the second half of the year in terms of the trending sound, but arguably also brought life back into the career of the Port Harcourt first son, who went on from that song to become the most featured artist this year.

2. 2baba - ‘Amaka’ featuring Peruzzi

That 2baba is a legend is a statement not in doubt, and he again showed his consistency by dominating the charts with his massive collaboration with DMW’s Peruzzi on the very catchy single, ‘Amaka.’

For Peruzzi, this was another well seized upon moment to further bring light to his brilliance as they formed a perfect blend of the old and the new.

1. Wizkid x Spotless x Terri x Ceeza - ‘Soco’

The Starboy all-star introductory single ‘Soco’ is unarguably one of the most played songs for 2018.

Outside giving Wizkid a local hit, 'Soco' launched the career of the likes of Terri and reintroduced that of Ceeza. Both have since gone on to release impressive singles this year.

While Wizkid carries the hook, the individual talents bring their sounds to bear on the respective verses as they delivered 2018's biggest dance anthem.

Honourable mention: Chinko Ekun - 'Able God' ft Lil Kesh and Zlatan, Idowest - 'Ji Masun' ft Davido