Afrobeats throwback: 14 notable hit songs from 2014

2014 is no different as Nigerian superstars churned out several hit singles. On this week's throwback Thursday, we look at 10 of the biggest Afrobeats songs that soundtracked 2014.

From Davido's 'Aye' to Wizkid's era-defining hit 'Ojuelegba' to Yemi Alade's breakout single 'Johnny' 2014 was filled with notable hit songs whose impact continues to endure after a decade.

Here are 14 notable Afrobeats hit songs from 2014.

1. Aye - Davido

There was no bigger song in 2014 than Davido's 'Aye' which dominated speakers around the country and reinforced his status as a superstar ready to take on the continent.

2. Johnny - Yemi Alade

Yemi Alade's journey to fame started in 2014 with the hit single 'Johnny' which arrested listeners' attention and became a smash hit.

3. Tchelete - Davido & Mafikizolo

In an emphatic statement of his status as a continental force, Davido teamed up with South African duo Mafikizo for a chart-topping anthem.

4. Ukwu- Timaya

Extolling the female backside is a common denominator in many Afrobeats hits. In 2014, Timaya delivered one of the most memorable tributes to the backside with his smash hit 'Ukwu'.

5. Surulere - Dr Sid fear Don Jazzy

Dr Sid delivered one of the biggest hits of 2014 with 'Surulere' his collaboration with Don Jazzy dominated speakers and was nominated for the MAMAs Song of the Year.

6. Dorobucci - Mavins

In 2014, the Mavins crew came together to create a street anthem that highlighted their star-studded lineup and also won the MAMA award for Song of the Year.

7. Ojuelegba - Wizkid

Released in September 2014, 'Ojuelegba' would become a megahit single that would further elevate Wizkid's career and play a role in the global exportation of Afrobeats.

8. Patoranking feat Tiwa Savage - Girlie O

One of the collaborations that defined 2014, dancehall maestro Patoranking teamed up with hitmaking Afrobeats queen Tiwa Savage for an unforgettable hit.

9. Shake Body - Skales

Skales reached new heights in 2014 with the release of his single 'Shake Body' which would become his biggest hit yet.

10. Amin - Dammy Krane

Dammy Krane had listeners joining in his soulful supplications in this hit song that continues to be a reminder of his peak.

11. Double Wahala - Oritse Femi

The street pop king delivered a mega smash hit with the Afrobeat jam which pays tribute to the legendary Fela Kuti.

12 Sekem - MC Galaxy

MC Galaxy went from relative obscurity to having listeners recreating his dance moves on his breakthrough single 'Sekem'.

13. Emergency - Wizzy Pro feat Skales, Runtown, Patoranking

Talented producer Wizzy Pro tapped Skales, Runtown, and Patoranking for this stunning partnership that won the Headies Collaboration of the Year.

14. Baby Hello - Wande Coal

