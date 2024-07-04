ADVERTISEMENT
Afrobeats throwback: 14 notable hit songs from 2014

Adeayo Adebiyi

These smash hits are turning 14 in 2024.

2014 is no different as Nigerian superstars churned out several hit singles. On this week's throwback Thursday, we look at 10 of the biggest Afrobeats songs that soundtracked 2014.

From Davido's 'Aye' to Wizkid's era-defining hit 'Ojuelegba' to Yemi Alade's breakout single 'Johnny' 2014 was filled with notable hit songs whose impact continues to endure after a decade.

Here are 14 notable Afrobeats hit songs from 2014.

There was no bigger song in 2014 than Davido's 'Aye' which dominated speakers around the country and reinforced his status as a superstar ready to take on the continent.

Yemi Alade's journey to fame started in 2014 with the hit single 'Johnny' which arrested listeners' attention and became a smash hit.

In an emphatic statement of his status as a continental force, Davido teamed up with South African duo Mafikizo for a chart-topping anthem.

Extolling the female backside is a common denominator in many Afrobeats hits. In 2014, Timaya delivered one of the most memorable tributes to the backside with his smash hit 'Ukwu'.

Dr Sid delivered one of the biggest hits of 2014 with 'Surulere' his collaboration with Don Jazzy dominated speakers and was nominated for the MAMAs Song of the Year.

In 2014, the Mavins crew came together to create a street anthem that highlighted their star-studded lineup and also won the MAMA award for Song of the Year.

Released in September 2014, 'Ojuelegba' would become a megahit single that would further elevate Wizkid's career and play a role in the global exportation of Afrobeats.

One of the collaborations that defined 2014, dancehall maestro Patoranking teamed up with hitmaking Afrobeats queen Tiwa Savage for an unforgettable hit.

Skales reached new heights in 2014 with the release of his single 'Shake Body' which would become his biggest hit yet.

Dammy Krane had listeners joining in his soulful supplications in this hit song that continues to be a reminder of his peak.

The street pop king delivered a mega smash hit with the Afrobeat jam which pays tribute to the legendary Fela Kuti.

MC Galaxy went from relative obscurity to having listeners recreating his dance moves on his breakthrough single 'Sekem'.

Talented producer Wizzy Pro tapped Skales, Runtown, and Patoranking for this stunning partnership that won the Headies Collaboration of the Year.

The seminal star Wande Coal left his mark in 2014 with the smash hit single 'Baby Hello' which continues to be a party starter.

Adeayo Adebiyi

