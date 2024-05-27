Children's Day 2024: 10 songs that celebrate the joy of parenthood

Different artists have curated songs that celebrate children and the joy of parenthood. These songs capture the joy of childhood and the delight it brings parents and society to see their young flourish.

As the world marks the 2024 Children's Day, here are 10 songs to commemorate the global event.

1. Kuchi Kuchi - J'odie

Singer J'odie deeps into her emotions for this timeless soundtrack that shares the joy and beauty of motherhood.

2. Duduke - Simi

Award-winning singer Simi blends Yoruba folk music with Afrobeats for this tribute to her unborn child.

3. Seun Rere - Chrissy Essien Igbokwe

Generations continue to sing Chrissy Essien Igbokwe's classic single 'Seun Rere' which expresses the deep love and wishes of a mother for her child.

4. Bata mi a dun kokoka - Yoruba kid's music

This song is an anthem that motivates kids to excel in their academic pursuits and its message continues to reverberate across classrooms across South Western Nigeria and beyond.

5. Omo - 9ice

Hitmaker 9ice delivers a tribute to the joy children bring in this uptempo party starting record.

6. The Child - King Sunny Ade

Released in 1988 and featuring classic songs including 'Omo Tuntun' and 'Iyayariya Keke', the album remains a recurring theme in Naming ceremonies among Yoruba people.

7. Blue - Beyonce & Blue Ivy

After the birth of her daughter Blue Ivy, Beyonce crafted a tribute that conveys the newfound feeling of motherhood.

8. Isn't She Lovely - Stevie Wonder

The multi-Grammy-winning global icon Stevie Wonder made this song to celebrate the birth of his daughter Aisha.

9. We Are The World - VA

In 1985, the biggest artists in the United States came together to create a song that conveyed the pressing need for all global forces to come together and save the starving kids of Ethiopia. Since then, the song has become an anthem for social change globally.

10. The Sweetest Gift - Sade Adu