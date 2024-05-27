ADVERTISEMENT
Children's Day 2024: 10 songs that celebrate the joy of parenthood

Adeayo Adebiyi

May 27 is the day dedicated to celebrating Children globally.

Here are 10 songs that celebrate the joy of parenthood
Here are 10 songs that celebrate the joy of parenthood

Different artists have curated songs that celebrate children and the joy of parenthood. These songs capture the joy of childhood and the delight it brings parents and society to see their young flourish.

As the world marks the 2024 Children's Day, here are 10 songs to commemorate the global event.

Singer J'odie deeps into her emotions for this timeless soundtrack that shares the joy and beauty of motherhood.

Award-winning singer Simi blends Yoruba folk music with Afrobeats for this tribute to her unborn child.

Generations continue to sing Chrissy Essien Igbokwe's classic single 'Seun Rere' which expresses the deep love and wishes of a mother for her child.

This song is an anthem that motivates kids to excel in their academic pursuits and its message continues to reverberate across classrooms across South Western Nigeria and beyond.

Hitmaker 9ice delivers a tribute to the joy children bring in this uptempo party starting record.

Released in 1988 and featuring classic songs including 'Omo Tuntun' and 'Iyayariya Keke', the album remains a recurring theme in Naming ceremonies among Yoruba people.

After the birth of her daughter Blue Ivy, Beyonce crafted a tribute that conveys the newfound feeling of motherhood.

The multi-Grammy-winning global icon Stevie Wonder made this song to celebrate the birth of his daughter Aisha.

In 1985, the biggest artists in the United States came together to create a song that conveyed the pressing need for all global forces to come together and save the starving kids of Ethiopia. Since then, the song has become an anthem for social change globally.

The iconic Sade Adu wrote this song for her daughter and described it as a song about all children and the light that they carry with them into this world.

