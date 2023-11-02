HER Sound 2023: On a mission to amplify female voices in music

The event, which featured panel sessions, and masterclasses by a diverse range of music industry high-profile facilitators and panellists for the selected participants, was held on October 28 and 29, 2023, at Karios Hub in Lekki, Lagos.

The event was designed to educate, inform, and amplify the voices of female artists in the music industry. The activities included in the event were aimed at empowering women in the music industry.

In her opening address, Cheche Smith, the convener of HER Sound and CEO of CSN Media, expressed her excitement for the event, stating, "This event is a movement, a celebration of the power, talent, and potential of women in the music industry.

"HER Sound is more than a platform; it symbolises unity and empowerment. It's a space where dreams are nurtured, skills are honed, and collaborations are born.

"Our mission is crystal clear: to uplift, empower, and provide the essential tools for the talented women in music to soar to new heights."

She also encouraged the young female creatives participating in the masterclass to learn, connect, and forge relationships that will positively shape the future of their musical journey.

Chioma Onuchukwu, Head of TuneCore West and East Africa, said, “TuneCore is proud to support HER Sound 2023, empowering and uplifting female voices in the music industry.

"We understand the significance of providing female creatives with the knowledge and tools required for success. Our commitment to advancing female voices is rooted in our firm belief in the vast talent and potential of women in music."

Some of the facilitators for the masterclasses were Chioma Onuchukwu, Head of TuneCore, East and West Africa; Amanda Uzoagba, Senior Legal Representative for Ebonylife Group; Stephney Bass, Meta Client Solutions Manager for AD Dynamo By ALEPH; Morin Oluwatobi, Management and Creative Director for Blaqbonez, and Adaoha Njemanze, Principal Partner, NOVVA Media & Communications.

The masterclasses were hosted by Moji Delano, the CEO of SMD Media and Partner of Instablog. The masterclasses offered insights into various topics related to the music industry, including legal issues, distribution and monetisation strategies, brand building, and digital marketing.

The panel session, Are Record Labels Necessary In Attaining Success In The Music Business Today, featured top music industry executives like Princess Base, Music Executive and A&R for Basworld; Derin 'Dr Caise' Phillips, Creative Advisor; Lucklyn Audu, Entertainment Lawyer and Legal Adviser to Wande Coal. The panel session was moderated by television and radio host, Pearl Cardy.

The participants and guests also had the opportunity to network and connect socially at the mixer before closing off the first edition of HER Sound with boot camp and recording sessions.

HER Sound 2023 also featured celebrity guest appearances from music executive, rapper and actor IIIBliss, Kenny Blaq, Eltee Skhillz, Gucci Aigbe from Cool FM, Namibian superstar, Taylor Jaye and Chuma from Nigeria Info FM.

HER Sound 2023 was powered by TuneCore and supported by Women in Music, Switch Cosmetics, Marvico Group, Meridian Brandy, Wazobia FM, Cool FM, Nigeria Info FM, and Pulse NG.

