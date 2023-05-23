The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Submission begins for the 2023 Headies Awards

Adeayo Adebiyi

The Headies makes calls for submissions for its 2023 edition.

Headies
Headies

Recommended articles

The Headies on May 22 made the announcement for entries for the 2023 edition as the award is set to enter its 16th edition.

The year in review starts from January 2022 - March 2023 and its songs and projects released within this time will be eligible for nominations.

The deadline for the submission window is Friday, June 16, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2023 Headies is set to follow the 15th edition which was held in Atlanta Georgia in the United States in what was the first time the award was leaving Nigeria.

Since it was established in 2004, the Headies Awards has become a significant determinant of success in Nigerian music. The award has been won by many of Nigeria's biggest superstars with Olamide, Wizkid, and M.I Abaga becoming the three superstars with the most award.

Like previous years, the 2023 edition can be expected to be highly contested, especially the highly coveted Next Rated Prize which has become the most heated in the awards' history.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Davido told his fans to bully woman who claims she didn't know him

Davido told his fans to bully woman who claims she didn't know him

Tekno set to drop new album

Tekno set to drop new album

Rema drops music video for 'Charm' as it tops Nigeria's biggest chart

Rema drops music video for 'Charm' as it tops Nigeria's biggest chart

Submission begins for the 2023 Headies Awards

Submission begins for the 2023 Headies Awards

Street singer Portable criticises Spyro for refusing to collaborate with him

Street singer Portable criticises Spyro for refusing to collaborate with him

'2Baba didn't irresponsibly father multiple children,' - Annie Idibia defends her husband

'2Baba didn't irresponsibly father multiple children,' - Annie Idibia defends her husband

Davido made first ₦‎20 million deal at age 17

Davido made first ₦‎20 million deal at age 17

Kerno shares his insight

Kerno shares his insight

Joeboy, Teni, Odumodu Blvck thrill fans at Spotify Africa Heat

Joeboy, Teni, Odumodu Blvck thrill fans at Spotify Africa Heat

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

This article analyses the Evolution of Olamide Baddo

The Evolution of Olamide

Sean Tizzle speaks on his absence from the music scene

It wasn't my intention not to be at the top with my peers - Sean Tizzle

Seyi Vibez teases new single ‘Hat-Trick’

Seyi Vibez previews new single, name drops Tems & Ayra Starr

Davido talks about how much he charges for collaboration

If I know you, I will charge you $100K for a feature - Davido