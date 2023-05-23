Submission begins for the 2023 Headies Awards

The Headies on May 22 made the announcement for entries for the 2023 edition as the award is set to enter its 16th edition.

The year in review starts from January 2022 - March 2023 and its songs and projects released within this time will be eligible for nominations.

The deadline for the submission window is Friday, June 16, 2023.

The 2023 Headies is set to follow the 15th edition which was held in Atlanta Georgia in the United States in what was the first time the award was leaving Nigeria.

Since it was established in 2004, the Headies Awards has become a significant determinant of success in Nigerian music. The award has been won by many of Nigeria's biggest superstars with Olamide, Wizkid, and M.I Abaga becoming the three superstars with the most award.