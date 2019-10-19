The 2019 Headies is currently taking place at the Eko Convention centre inside the Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos.

Some of the early birds at the event include BBNaija host, Ebuka Obi Uchendu, BBNaija ex-housemates and winner, BamBam, Mike, Tobi Bakre, and Mercy. Other celebrities spotted at the event include Do2tun da energy god, Victor AD, Ubi Franklin, and Ruggedman.

Ubi Franklin, BBNaija stars, BamBam, Mercy and Mike [Instagram/ubifranklin]

The show is expected to kick off after the red carpet.

Dr Sid at the Headies 2019 [Instagram/drsid]

Actress and TV host, Nancy Isime and rap star, Reminisce are the host for the 13th edition of the Headies, which is formerly known as the Hip Hop World award.

Cool FM presenter, Do2tun at the 2019 Headies [Instagram/sugar weddings]

Alexander Forbes consulting is responsible for collating votes for the award categories that are open for votings.