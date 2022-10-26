'Hallelu' by Coblaze challenges us to keep the same energy

Since he gained mainstream attention with "Come", Coblaze has prioritized quality over quantity. Hallelu, his second release of the year, sports a preceding reputation after the promotional snippet was reenacted by imitation superstars -Ikorodu Bois. The snippet also attracted a comment from comedian Carter Efe, who teasingly asked to pay 5% for ownership, in reference to his Machala release. The piece is full of hype energy, keeping Coblaze's new and existing listeners alert and ready for his incoming extended play project.

Minding your business and returning the same energy accorded to you is the sermon that Coblaze preaches in this song. "If you give me this, I give you that, I no do pass." Distractions do not pay the bills. This is what the Abia state native means when he says "Their talk no fit buy me the Bentley so I face my front on a daily." His lyrical dexterity is also displayed with punchlines like "If you go backbite me, call dentist".

Coblaze is both the star and the star-maker on his new record as he is also credited as the producer. As the industry and its spectators continue to marvel at the breath of fresh air that is Coblaze's talent, the singer is convinced that there is much more to come. Stream Hallelu by Coblaze on all preferred digital music platforms.

---