Singing sensation Gyakie releases new stimulating single 'For My Baby'

Ghanaian singer and songwriter Gyakie has released a new single she calls 'For My Baby' which was released on Friday 1st July 2022.

Gyakie
Gyakie

The single is her second offering off her hugely anticipated second EP 'My Diary' which is set for release on 22nd July 2022.

'For My Baby' is produced by Olasoji Junior Shonowo (Soji) and it's a stimulating love song that captures the fragile feeling of the heart expertly conveyed by Gyakie's phenomenal songwriting and flawless delivery.

This single will further raise anticipation for the upcoming EP which is set to showcase Gyakie's impressive artistry and mind blowing vocals.

Gyakie - For My Baby Song Art
Gyakie - For My Baby Song Art Pulse Nigeria

STREAM 'FOR MY BABY' HERE

