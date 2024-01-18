ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Guchi shares soulful tale of heartbreak on 'Leave Me Now'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Guchi drops the first single of 2024.

Guchi shares soulful tale of heartbreak on 'Leave Me Now'
Guchi shares soulful tale of heartbreak on 'Leave Me Now'

Recommended articles

The singing sensation is back with a new single titled 'Leave Me Now', a tear-jerking composition that shares the unbearable hurt of unrequited love.

Produced by AzmariCarbon, 'Leave Me Now' is a subtle yet confrontational slow burner. This soul-stirring track weaves a painful tale of love, delivered and disguised within Guchi's dreamy vocals.

In this latest offering, Guchi invites listeners into a messy realm of separation, portraying the role of a clingy lover grappling with the disruption of romantic flow. The lyrics delve into the consequences of broken promises, exposing the singer's raw vulnerability as she candidly shares her struggles with abandonment.

ADVERTISEMENT

After closing off 2023, with 'Feeling Good', a seamless collaboration with Afrobeats rising star talent, Bayanni. The infectious feel-good offering of 'Feeling Good' stands in stark contrast to the somber atmosphere of 'Leave Me Now', as Guchi offers listeners different sides of her talent.

As Guchi continues to etch her mark in the realm of Afro-pop & Soul, 'Leave Me Now' stands as a testament to her artistry, showcasing a depth of emotion and storytelling that resonates with listeners.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Everyone thinks I'm older than my age - Seyi Vibez

Everyone thinks I'm older than my age - Seyi Vibez

Terry G's mainstream run: A Street pop madness that spared no one

Terry G's mainstream run: A Street pop madness that spared no one

Harrysong requests privacy from fans after chats with wife leak online

Harrysong requests privacy from fans after chats with wife leak online

He acts like tyrants - Seun Kuti compares Prophet TB Joshua to Adolf Hitler

He acts like tyrants - Seun Kuti compares Prophet TB Joshua to Adolf Hitler

Guchi shares soulful tale of heartbreak on 'Leave Me Now'

Guchi shares soulful tale of heartbreak on 'Leave Me Now'

He knocked her teeth out - Doja Cat's mother claims son abused rapper

He knocked her teeth out - Doja Cat's mother claims son abused rapper

Taylor Swift makes history after selling over $1 billion dollars in music tour tickets

Taylor Swift makes history after selling over $1 billion dollars in music tour tickets

Global Citizen, pgLang, Ghanaian President partner for ‘Move Afrika: Ghana’

Global Citizen, pgLang, Ghanaian President partner for ‘Move Afrika: Ghana’

Seun Kuti speaks against physical violence as a way to discipline children

Seun Kuti speaks against physical violence as a way to discipline children

Pulse Sports

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Medikal

Davido is the only Nigerian artiste richer than me - Medikal shades Rema and the rest

ADEOLUWA unleashes mesmerising visuals for Hallucinate from new EP, King of Detours

ADEOLUWA unleashes mesmerising visuals for "Hallucinate" from new EP, "King of Detours"

Blue Aiva unveils much-anticipated visualiser for 'Bhuti Why'

Blue Aiva unveils much-anticipated visualiser for 'Bhuti Why'

Rema's 'Calm Down' breaks record on Billboard pop airplay chart

Rema's 'Calm Down' breaks record on Billboard pop airplay chart