Guchi shares soulful tale of heartbreak on 'Leave Me Now'
Guchi drops the first single of 2024.
The singing sensation is back with a new single titled 'Leave Me Now', a tear-jerking composition that shares the unbearable hurt of unrequited love.
Produced by AzmariCarbon, 'Leave Me Now' is a subtle yet confrontational slow burner. This soul-stirring track weaves a painful tale of love, delivered and disguised within Guchi's dreamy vocals.
In this latest offering, Guchi invites listeners into a messy realm of separation, portraying the role of a clingy lover grappling with the disruption of romantic flow. The lyrics delve into the consequences of broken promises, exposing the singer's raw vulnerability as she candidly shares her struggles with abandonment.
After closing off 2023, with 'Feeling Good', a seamless collaboration with Afrobeats rising star talent, Bayanni. The infectious feel-good offering of 'Feeling Good' stands in stark contrast to the somber atmosphere of 'Leave Me Now', as Guchi offers listeners different sides of her talent.
As Guchi continues to etch her mark in the realm of Afro-pop & Soul, 'Leave Me Now' stands as a testament to her artistry, showcasing a depth of emotion and storytelling that resonates with listeners.
