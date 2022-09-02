RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Guchi joins forces with Masterkraft for 'Speedometer (Amapiano)'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats sensation Guchi has released the Amapiano version of her hit single 'Speedometer'. The remix features celebrated Producer Masterkraft.

Guchi - Speedometer Amapiano Artwork
Guchi - Speedometer Amapiano Artwork

Artist: Guchi

Read Also

Song Title: Speedometer (Amapiano)

Genre: Afrobeats, Amapiano

Date of Release: August 26th, 2022

Producer: Masterkraft

Song Art:

Guchi - Speedometer Amapiano Artwork
Guchi - Speedometer Amapiano Artwork Pulse Nigeria

Length: 3 minutes 15 Seconds

Features: 1 - Masterkraft

Label: PG Records Entertainment

Details/Takeaway: Afropop singer Guchi, collaborates with renowned record producer Masterkraft to create a mind-blowing and club-banging Amapiano version of her recently released single ‘Speedometer’.

The song which describes the exhilarating feeling of falling in love and compares the heady feeling to riding in a fast car will definitely get you dancing on your feet.

Mixed and mastered by Selebobo, 'Speedometer (Amapiano)' is available for streaming and download on all preferred digital music platforms.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Peter Okoye's wife Lola Omotayo releases stunning photos to celebrate 50th birthday

Peter Okoye's wife Lola Omotayo releases stunning photos to celebrate 50th birthday

BBNaija 7: You're sick, You struggle with instructions - Sheggz to Bella

BBNaija 7: You're sick, You struggle with instructions - Sheggz to Bella

Guchi joins forces with Masterkraft for 'Speedometer (Amapiano)'

Guchi joins forces with Masterkraft for 'Speedometer (Amapiano)'

'I wanted to share other parts of me and my experiences,' Chike says on new album

'I wanted to share other parts of me and my experiences,' Chike says on new album

Afrobeats legend Sound Sultan release post humous EP 'Reality CHQ'

Afrobeats legend Sound Sultan release post humous EP 'Reality CHQ'

'I have addiction to porn and it destroyed my family' - Kanye West

'I have addiction to porn and it destroyed my family' - Kanye West

Skiibii drops new EP 'Life of a King'

Skiibii drops new EP 'Life of a King'

New Music Friday: Latest releases from Skiibii, Guchi, 9ice, Nonso Amadi and others

New Music Friday: Latest releases from Skiibii, Guchi, 9ice, Nonso Amadi and others

D'banj drops new single 'Cover Me'

D'banj drops new single 'Cover Me'

Trending

Camidoh

It's shallow to criticize me for sounding Nigerian; they also borrow our terms - Camidoh

Top 10 new Nigerian songs released in August 2022

Top 10 Nigerian songs released in August 2022 [Pulse List]

BNXN (Buju)

'The Industry is fake' BNXN says about rift with Ruger

Wiz Made In Lagos

Wizkid makes African history with 'Made In Lagos' certification