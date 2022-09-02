Artist: Guchi
Guchi joins forces with Masterkraft for 'Speedometer (Amapiano)'
Afrobeats sensation Guchi has released the Amapiano version of her hit single 'Speedometer'. The remix features celebrated Producer Masterkraft.
Read Also
Song Title: Speedometer (Amapiano)
Genre: Afrobeats, Amapiano
Date of Release: August 26th, 2022
Producer: Masterkraft
Song Art:
Length: 3 minutes 15 Seconds
Features: 1 - Masterkraft
Label: PG Records Entertainment
Details/Takeaway: Afropop singer Guchi, collaborates with renowned record producer Masterkraft to create a mind-blowing and club-banging Amapiano version of her recently released single ‘Speedometer’.
The song which describes the exhilarating feeling of falling in love and compares the heady feeling to riding in a fast car will definitely get you dancing on your feet.
Mixed and mastered by Selebobo, 'Speedometer (Amapiano)' is available for streaming and download on all preferred digital music platforms.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng