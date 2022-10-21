RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Guchi & Yemi Alade wows on new single 'I Swear'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Fast-rising sensation Guchi has released a new single 'I Swear' which features Afrobeats superstar Yemi Alade.

Artist: Guchi

Song Title: I Swear

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: October 21th, 2022

Producer: ChechDaProducer

Song Art:

Length: 2 minutes 18 seconds

Features: 1 - Yemi Alade

Label: PG Records Entertainment

Details/Takeaway: On this iconic Gen Z and Millennial partnership, Guchi and Yemi Alade shower encomium on their significant others. Long before the music materialized, listeners continued to liken the style of both singers. “I Swear” satisfies the demand for their collaboration, while honouring the crucial roles both women play in the industry.

'I Swear' accommodates groove and reflection. ChechDaProducer's composition subtly lures you to the dancefloor but the lyrics could evoke an entirely different response. In one verse, Guchi admits to being hopelessly in love and in the other, Yemi Alade begs for the longevity of her lover's commitment.

