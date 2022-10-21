Guchi & Yemi Alade wows on new single 'I Swear'

Details/Takeaway: On this iconic Gen Z and Millennial partnership, Guchi and Yemi Alade shower encomium on their significant others. Long before the music materialized, listeners continued to liken the style of both singers. “I Swear” satisfies the demand for their collaboration, while honouring the crucial roles both women play in the industry.

'I Swear' accommodates groove and reflection. ChechDaProducer's composition subtly lures you to the dancefloor but the lyrics could evoke an entirely different response. In one verse, Guchi admits to being hopelessly in love and in the other, Yemi Alade begs for the longevity of her lover's commitment.