Artist: Guchi
Guchi & Yemi Alade wows on new single 'I Swear'
Fast-rising sensation Guchi has released a new single 'I Swear' which features Afrobeats superstar Yemi Alade.
Song Title: I Swear
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: October 21th, 2022
Producer: ChechDaProducer
Song Art:
Length: 2 minutes 18 seconds
Features: 1 - Yemi Alade
Label: PG Records Entertainment
Details/Takeaway: On this iconic Gen Z and Millennial partnership, Guchi and Yemi Alade shower encomium on their significant others. Long before the music materialized, listeners continued to liken the style of both singers. “I Swear” satisfies the demand for their collaboration, while honouring the crucial roles both women play in the industry.
'I Swear' accommodates groove and reflection. ChechDaProducer's composition subtly lures you to the dancefloor but the lyrics could evoke an entirely different response. In one verse, Guchi admits to being hopelessly in love and in the other, Yemi Alade begs for the longevity of her lover's commitment.
