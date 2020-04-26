Artist: Riddim Doctor (Sikiru Adepoju, Saminu Adepoju, Peter Fujii, Giovanni Hidalgo, Ian Herman, Richard Naggan, Femi Ojetunde and Val Serrant}
Song Title: Ajaja
Genre: Drum-heavy, Folk
Album: TBA
Date of release: March 23, 2020
Label: TBA
Producer: TBA
Video Director: TBA
Details/Takeaway:'Ajaja' is released by Riddim Doctor which consists of Sikiru Adepoju, Saminu Adepoju, Peter Fujii, Giovanni Hidalgo, Ian Herman, Richard Naggan, Femi Ojetunde and Val Serrant.
