Grammy Awards add Best African Music Performance category

On June 13, 2023, The Academy announced the addition of 3 new categories to the next edition scheduled for 2024.

The new categories include Best African Music Performance, Best Alternative Jazz Album, and Best Pop Dance Recording.

The new additions follow the introduction of two new categories last year Best Songwriter and Best Song for Change.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Best African Music Performance category will come as positive news for African artists, especially for Afrobeats whose music has been propelling the African continent to the world.

Until the introduction of the new Best African Music Performance category, Nigerian and African superstars have competed for the Best Global Music Performance Category where Wizkid, Burna Boy, Femi Kuti, and Angelique Kidjo have all been nominated.

The last edition of the Best Global Music Performance Category was won by South Africans Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini, and Nomcebo Zikode for their single 'Bayethe'.