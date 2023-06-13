ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Grammy Awards add Best African Music Performance category

Adeayo Adebiyi

The Recording Academy has announced the addition of new categories at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Grammy Awards add Best African Music Performance category
Grammy Awards add Best African Music Performance category

Recommended articles

On June 13, 2023, The Academy announced the addition of 3 new categories to the next edition scheduled for 2024.

The new categories include Best African Music Performance, Best Alternative Jazz Album, and Best Pop Dance Recording.

The new additions follow the introduction of two new categories last year Best Songwriter and Best Song for Change.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Best African Music Performance category will come as positive news for African artists, especially for Afrobeats whose music has been propelling the African continent to the world.

Until the introduction of the new Best African Music Performance category, Nigerian and African superstars have competed for the Best Global Music Performance Category where Wizkid, Burna Boy, Femi Kuti, and Angelique Kidjo have all been nominated.

The last edition of the Best Global Music Performance Category was won by South Africans Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini, and Nomcebo Zikode for their single 'Bayethe'.

The introduction of the African category will further give African stars a better chance of picking up the coveted prize.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' shoots to the top with ₦35 million

'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' shoots to the top with ₦35 million

Grammy Awards add Best African Music Performance category

Grammy Awards add Best African Music Performance category

Davido opens up about the pain of losing late son

Davido opens up about the pain of losing late son

How Afrobeats is breaking ground in Asia and The Middle East

How Afrobeats is breaking ground in Asia and The Middle East

'Blood and Water' season 4 is officially in the works

'Blood and Water' season 4 is officially in the works

Uzo Aduba is expecting first child, shows off baby bump

Uzo Aduba is expecting first child, shows off baby bump

Top 5 live performances by Nigerian artists in the first half of 2023

Top 5 live performances by Nigerian artists in the first half of 2023

Hilda Baci responds to lawsuit threat with proof of innocence

Hilda Baci responds to lawsuit threat with proof of innocence

Blessing Egbe's 'Lekki Wives: The Reunion' set to return soon

Blessing Egbe's 'Lekki Wives: The Reunion' set to return soon

Pulse Sports

Chukwueze denies Real Madrid rumours

Burna Boy: Time and Where to watch Champions League kick-off show Performance

I'm happy with my wife — De Bruyne describes his relationship with Haaland

Manchester City vs Inter: 3 Reasons why Guardiola is already the GOAT football manager

'There are people in Barcelona who don't want me to return' — Messi

EXCLUSIVE: ‘It is only Paul Onuachu’ — Frank Onyeka reveals his Super Eagles friend

Explained: How much will Lionel Messi earn at Inter Miami in USA?

Ese Brume soars to her best mark this season at ORLEN's Cup

Romelu Lukaku gives advice on how to stop racism in football

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Burna Boy thanks his sister for helping him sell out Wembley Stadium

Burna Boy thanks his sister for helping him sell out Wembley Stadium

Bred recounts how Burna Boy chased after Davido's car

B-Red narrates how Burna Boy chased after Davido's car the first day they met

Burna Boy makes history as he performs in 2023 Champions League final

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy, Tems, Asake, Ayra Starr nominated for 2023 BET Awards

Burna Boy, Tems, Asake, Ayra Starr nominated for 2023 BET Awards