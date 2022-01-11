RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Godwin Tom's iManage Africa announces Talent Management Bootcamp

Classes will start at 2pm on each of the 4 days and a certificate of participation will be given to each person.

Register for this year's Talent Management BootCamp. The programme will be held virtually. For participant who wish to attend physical classes (Only for Candidates in Lagos), please pay NGN40,000 directly to:

Account Name: iManage Africa Entertainment Limited (Naira)

Name of Bank: Sterling Bank Plc

Account Number Naira: 0078586342

You can contact ea@godwintom.com for more details. The deadline for registrations for physical classes is the 31st of January, 2022.

