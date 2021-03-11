On March 10, 2021, Nigerian artist manager and music business executive, Godwin Tom announced the 2021 edition of the Music Business Academy for Africa 2021.

The yearly event aims to educate the next generation of Nigerian artists, managers, songwriters, creatives and executives. Tom, who has managed Nigerian stars like MI Abaga, Wizkid and Wande Coal aims to share his wide range of knowledge and network for the advancement of the industry.

This journey started two years ago, when he celebrated his 10th year in the Nigerian music industry as an executive. The former rapper tagged it, Journey of A Learner. He has since released a book and started a podcast series.

ALSO READ: Godwin Tom - Interview

For this year's event, he has partnered with Music Ally, the global leader in digital learning for the music industry. It has trained thousands of industry professionals and artists in digital marketing and beyond.

Their clients include tech giants like Apple and Amazon, through to Spotify and all the major labels, indies, publishers, as well as artists and managers - the whole spectrum.

Music Ally’s mission is to help the music industry embrace digital platforms and build sustainable careers for artists across the globe via its reports, training, e-learning, research, conference events, hands-on work marketing global artists as well as with partnerships like this.

Music Ally teaches the best, to be the best and we are honoured and excited to have them onboard as partners.

Registration starts on the 22nd of March... Program starts on the 3rd of July!