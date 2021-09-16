Global Citizen Live announces Lagos event hosts Ebuka and Nancy Isime

Pulse Nigeria

Pan-African broadcast partners are AIM Group, MultiChoice, and the SABC.

Performances from Lagos will be given by Tiwa Savage, Davido, Femi Kuti and Made Kuti, among others.

Burna Boy will perform from New York, Sho Madjozi and Muzi from Johannesburg, while Angelique Kidjo will perform in Paris on September 25, 2021.

Additions to the international line-up of artistes include Andrea Bocelli performing from Tuscany, BTS from Seoul, Green Day from Los Angeles, Keith Urban, and Ricky Martin from various locations in Las Vegas, Lorde and My Morning Jacket from various locations in New York City, Metallica from Louisville and, in partnership with Sony Music Latin, Camilo from Madrid and Lali from Buenos Aires.

Straight from the Amazon Rainforest, the Indigenous Peoples of Brazil represented by Chief Mapu of the Huni Kuin, Aldeia Mutum of the Yawanawa, and Owera (Kunumi MC) from the Guarani Nation join Alok in premiering a unique collaboration project showcasing indigenous culture.

Global Citizen Live is part of the once-in-a-generation day of unity across seven continents, to be broadcast over 24 hours around the world on Apple Music, Apple TV App, YouTube, Twitter and also aired on partner television and radio stations across different regions. Global Citizen Live will call for:

Wealthiest nations to deliver on their promise to give $100 billion annually to address the climate needs of developing countries.

US citizens to contact their representatives pressing for the passage of the largest climate protection bill in American history in order to set the US on track to at least half emissions by 50% by 2030. Congress plans to vote on the bill the week of September 27th.

The G7 and the world's billionaires to end the hunger crisis by contributing at least $6 billion for the urgent provision of millions of meals for the 41 million people on the brink of starvation.

The G7 and EU to share at least one billion doses immediately, with those most in need, and to support the proposal by South Africa and India to waive IP around the production of COVID-19 vaccines and other medical tools — backed by over 100 countries.

The performances announced today add to the previous announced line-ups from:

LAGOS with Femi Kuti, Davido, Tiwa Savage, and Made Kuti

with Femi Kuti, Davido, Tiwa Savage, and Made Kuti NEW YORK CITY in Central Park (presented by Citi and Cisco) with Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Meek Mill, Shawn Mendes, and special guest performances by Alessia Cara, Burna Boy, Cyndi Lauper, Jon Batiste, and Lang Lang

(presented by Citi and Cisco) with Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Meek Mill, Shawn Mendes, and special guest performances by Alessia Cara, Burna Boy, Cyndi Lauper, Jon Batiste, and Lang Lang PARIS at Champ de Mars with Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Doja Cat, Black Eyed Peas, Stormzy, Christine and the Queens and special guest performances by Angélique Kidjo, Charlie Puth, and Fatma Said.

with Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Doja Cat, Black Eyed Peas, Stormzy, Christine and the Queens and special guest performances by Angélique Kidjo, Charlie Puth, and Fatma Said. LOS ANGELES at The Greek Theatre (presented by Verizon) with Stevie Wonder, Adam Lambert, Chloe x Halle, Demi Lovato, H.E.R., ONEREPUBLIC, Ozuna, The Lumineers, and 5 Seconds of Summer

(presented by Verizon) with Stevie Wonder, Adam Lambert, Chloe x Halle, Demi Lovato, H.E.R., ONEREPUBLIC, Ozuna, The Lumineers, and 5 Seconds of Summer LONDON with Duran Duran, Kylie Minogue, Måneskin, Nile Rodgers and Chic, and Rag’n’Bone Man

with Duran Duran, Kylie Minogue, Måneskin, Nile Rodgers and Chic, and Rag’n’Bone Man RIO DE JANEIRO with Alok, Mart’nália, Criolo, Liniker, with special guests Tropkillaz, and Mosquito, in partnership with Rock In Rio

In Lagos, Global Citizen is working with the Lagos State Government to create a limited-capacity event in celebration of Nigerians working on the frontline in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The show will be filmed in advance with a fully-vaccinated audience or attendees who have presented a negative PCR test.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said, "Lagos State is thrilled to be a part of Global Citizen Live. With the challenges of rising poverty, hunger, and vaccine inequity facing Africa, we need businesses and governments around the world to respond to the call of citizens, stand in solidarity with the people of Africa, and commit to defending the planet and defeating poverty and inequality."

Mrs Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning said, "Women continue to bear a disproportionate burden of the COVID-19 pandemic - on the frontlines, in various sectors, and in their homes.

"Every woman and girl should be guaranteed safety in their respective homes, schools, communities, and places of work.

"This is a shared responsibility and through Global Citizen Live, we are calling on key stakeholders across private and public sectors to join hands in accelerating our common goal of ensuring that women are safe and economically empowered."

Dr Herbert Wigwe, Group Managing Director Access Bank PLC, said, "Access Bank strongly aligns with Global Citizen's goals and objectives, possessing a strong drive to ending COVID-19, addressing the global food crisis, achieving education for all, advancing equity, and protecting the environment.

"In recognition of our responsibilities as an institution/organisation, we have devoted resources to minimise our carbon footprint while also being at the forefront of stimulating environmentally responsible stewardship, development, and sustainability innovation."

Global Citizen Live is supported by a corporate coalition, including Access Bank in Nigeria, alongside global partners Accenture, Cisco, Citi, The Coca-Cola Company, Delta Air Lines, Google, Live Nation, P&G, Salesforce, Verizon, and campaign partners Hilton, WW International, and World Wide Technology who will engage support from the private sector in driving new commitments toward the campaign’s policy objectives.

Global Citizen Live has received in-kind support from leading media companies, including AIM Group, BellaNaija, Branded Cities, Brut Media, Captivate, Clear Channel Outdoor, Curb Media, Forbes, GSTV, iHeartRadio, Interstate Outdoor, JCDecaux, Arise TV, Newscentral TV, Outfront Media, Six Flags Theme Parks, The New York Times, Vanguard Media, Big Cabal Media, Cool FM, Nigeria Info, Wazobia FM, and Wazobia Max TV.

Health & Safety - All Global Citizen Live events comply with the latest COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.

For more information about Global Citizen Live, visit www.globalcitizen.org, and follow @glblctznafrica on Facebook and Twitter and @glblctzn on Instagram, Tik Tok, Twitter, and YouTube.