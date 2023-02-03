Artist: Stonebwoy
Ghanaian superstar Stonebwoy returns with new single, 'More Of You'
Award-winning Dancehall superstar Stonebwoy has released a new single titled 'More Of You'.
Song Title: More Of You
Genre: Dancehall
Date of Release: February 3rd 2023
Producer: Supa Dups
Length: 3 minutes 00 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Universal Music (PTY) Ltd
Details/Takeaway: Stonebwoy delivers a soothing love track on which he showcases his unmatchable ability to mold melody.
