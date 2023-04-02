The sports category has moved to a new website.
Ghanaian actor Harold Amenyah ties the knot

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Ghanaian actor and TV show host Harold Amenyah tied the knot on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Harold-Amenyah
Harold-Amenyah

Harold, 33, marries his longtime fiancée, Irene Owusu in the presence of family and friends at a private event in Peduase.

Recommended articles

The actor was adorned in a colorful kente cloth matching his bride’s stunning well crafted outfit.

Some industry colleagues including Caroline Sampson, Kojo Soboh, and others were present to support the newlywed.

Social media netizens have also poured in their congratulatory messages to the actor and his wife.

Reymond Awusei Johnson

