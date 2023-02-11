Future Sounds Vol.41 featuring Yokinto, Lussh, Beekay, Angelika Belle, Kaestyle and more

With her Future Sounds playlist, Pulse Nigeria hopes to highlight upcoming musicians whose sounds will rule the future.

This week, we discovered songs from Yokinto, Lussh, Beekay, Angelika Belle, Kaestyle and more.

For the month of February 2023, Yokinto covers the Future Sounds Playlist. He talked about his journey and struggles in his interview with pulse.

Songs added this week:

Yokinto - Voltage

Yokinto, born Joshua Abah Emoche, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and performing artist whose talent is changing the narrative about the opportunities for independent artists in the Nigerian music ecosystem. 'Voltage' off his recently released 'Alien Hunter' EP is one song that resonates with us.

Lussh - Hello Refix ft Peruzzi

Promising Nigerian music producer and recording artists, Lussh taps Peruzzi for a refix of his single 'Hello'. This is yet another stunning piece that has the potential to dominate the airwaves in the coming days.

Beekay - Eva

Bassey Kenneth, nicknamed 'Beekay,' is a musician. Is a Nigerian singer and songwriter. Beekay has accomplished a great deal in the industry, including the renowned and spontaneous music and spoken word sessions - VIBE THERAPY - a small group parlor event featuring Nigeria's finest Timi Dakolo, Ric Hassani, and many others. Beekay's voice is distinct, combining Soul and Afrobeat elements (AfroSoul), and is reminiscent of the legendary Fela Kuti and Marvin Gaye.

Angelika Belle ft Fiokee - Fall

Angelika Belle has one of the most beautiful voices in the Nigerian music industry. On 'Fall,' she collaborates with Fiokee to create a stunning masterpiece.

Kaestyle - Soundtrack

Kaestyle, a Nigerian Afro-pop music sensation, releases this super exciting record titled Soundtrack. The song has catchy lyrics and rhythms that will keep you interested from beginning to end. This incredible studio number was first shown to the public in the year 2023.

Gifted Baba - Papa Melvin

Magic Records Worldwide frontier Artist GIFTED BABA Releases His Much Anticipated EP titled “PAPA MELVIN” and believe me it was worth the wait and everyone should take the time to listen.

BlaqBelieve ft Jason Nkanga - Leave Me

Blaqbelieve, a fast-rising Nigerian musician, is one to keep an eye on. His latest single, 'Leave Me,' features Jason Nkanga and is worth adding to your personal playlists.

officialEngrD - San Francisco (Help Is On The Way)

South African-based Nigerian Artist German Onoriode Daniel, known professionally as 'officialEngrD' or ‘Engr. Dan’, singer-songwriter, performer & producer just released His latest single 'San Francisco (Help Is On The away).' The smash single is reminiscent of a cry for help on smooth melodic vibes.

The song is the lead single off his forthcoming EP project that will be released via Slesh Music Worldwide.

Gida Hills - Bianca

Gida Hills is a Lagos-based songwriter and performing artist. He has written over 200 songs and his style is AfroPop infused with originality and relatable stories.

8figurez - By Force

South African-based Nigerian-born singer and cinematographer Jackson Irorere popularly known as 8figurez has just released his latest single 'By Force,' featuring fellow SA-based artist Gemini Major.