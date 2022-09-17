Future Sounds Vol.25 featuring Majesty Lyn, Kayode, Jason Nkanga, Conscious Soul Records and more

Finding the next TikTok star seems to be discrediting the conventional approach of scouting and discovering emerging talent, which will ultimately weaken, if not destroy, the industry. Pulse Nigeria in a market where consumers are constantly yearning for new talent but have few opportunities to see it showcased seeks to identify and spotlight up-and-coming musicians whose sounds should control the future with her Future Sounds playlist.

Songs added this week:

Majesty Lyn - Stop Dancing ft jackychan

Majesty Lyn makes a comeback just weeks after releasing her first single of 2022, a funky bop tune called "Notice," in anticipation of her upcoming project, 'Things on Things,' due out later this year.

Lyn's dynamic, edgy, and versatile talent, on the other hand, is showcased in this new song. 'Stop Dancing,' produced by Psalmist and featuring Jackychan, is a pop song with a feel-good, Caribbean-island-party vibe and sensual African melodies.

Kayode - I Don't Want Your Love

Kayode, a talented fast-rising Nigerian music sensation and "Live Forever" crooner, returns to the music stage with an impressive hit track titled "I Don't Want Your Love."

Jason Nkanga ft AcebergTM - Truth

Jason Nkanga, a Nigerian hip hop artist who was born in the United Kingdom and AcebergTM, a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and rapper who specializes in Afropop team up for 'Truth.'

'Truth' is a boombap hip hop song that sheds light on what it's like to be an artist on the verge of or already famous. These two artists used their lyrical abilities to paint a picture of what goes on behind closed doors. This song was made possible thanks to the producer Kid Goran, who put together this beat.

Drummr Africa Ft Naya Akanji - Teach Me

Drummr Africa teams up with Naya Akanji for 'Teach Me', one of our favourite new discoveries this week.

Conscious Soul Records ft Jordan Bangoji, Nanya Ijeh and Kelvin OG - Awake

Conscious Soul Records as a music group makes music that centers around mental health and wellness.

The group states that "A huge part of our social interactions and decisions are powered by our mental state. And something as important as Mental health shouldn’t be as trivialised as it is in Africa. Hence our interest in creating awareness around mental health."

"Awake", the music group's new release is a patriotic song for Nigeria and Nigerians to foster hope and ignite the sense of accountability in the spirit of Nation building and promoting love, peace and unity.

Verchi - Mix Up Liquor ft Majeeed

Verchi, the buzzing talented singer and songwriter, returns with another new masterpiece titled "Mix Up Liquor."

He collaborated on this new masterpiece with the talented Nigerian artiste Majeeed, who played a wonderful and amazing role.

Aise Marayah - XIX

Aisé Maryah is a rising voice from far North-Eastern, Nigeria away from Lagos, the entertainment hub of Africa. The quintessential pop minstrel, singer-songwriter from Maiduguri returns with new melody “XIX”, the lead song off her forthcoming EP.

“XIX” the roman numeral for 19 is the same as Aisé Maryah age. She was a year older on August 31th. For Aise Maryah “XIX” represents growth and entry into womanhood. She started making music in her early teens, released her debut single “Fool for U” at 17 and her trajectory since then is nothing short of greatness.

Romi - Dondi

Romi, a talented singer and songwriter, is back with this sensational and trending single titled "Dondi."

Furthermore, this track was taken from the new Romi EP, which contains 6-tracks with no features.

Toby Shang - Divine (Party)

Toby Shang, a sensational talented Nigerian Hypeman and singer, has released a new intriguing track titled "Divine (Party)."

TOME - Real Love

Tome, a female recording artist, has released another enthralling piece of music titled "Real Love." It was recorded and made public in 2022, and it has since gained fans' attention and amassed a large number of streams on various platforms.