Future Sounds Vol.24 featuring Folabi Nuel , Drummr Africa, Flaxhy, The Murz and more

Pulse Nigeria presents Future Sounds, a weekly playlist that identifies and highlights up-and-coming musicians whose sounds will rule the future. This is an attempt to make it easier for music fans and executives to find new talent.

Songs added this week:

Folabi Nuel - Falling In Love ft Timi Dakolo

Folabi Nuel, dubbed "the Nigerian Travis Greene," is an anointed gospel singer, songwriter, worship leader, and musician who has released many powerful and life-changing songs since his debut single 'God of Heaven' and album 'Good God' in 2017 to his most recent release 'More Than Enough' on June 3rd, 2022. Folabi Nuel is a deep lover of God who is on a mission to draw many to the love of God and make Jesus famous through his songs, as evidenced by his songs over the years.

Drummr ft Malaika Khadijaa - Take It Easy

'Take it Easy' by Malaika Khadijaa is perfect for relaxing and unwinding. Malaika summons the spirit of rest on simple guitar chords with the soothing melodious harmonies she sings in various vocal ranges and textures on the album. 'Take it Easy' effortlessly evokes the spirit of relaxation in its listener.

Malaika Khadijaa is a Kenyan and Ugandan musician. She is based in Toronto, Canada, and is influenced by jazz, soul, and indie records. Mereba is a significant influence on her.

Flaxhy - Friends With Benefits

What better way to describe an emotional roller coaster than a "hoe phase"? And, as simple as it may seem, not falling in love is much more difficult than you think. Flaxhy, the Singer and Songwriter behind this beautiful EP, "Pink Trills," knows the truth and can attest that being toxic is not the end-all-be-all solution.

One of our favorite songs from the project, 'Friends With Benefits,' really spoke to us in every way.

SHOW SOME MOE - IDK - Priority

SHOW SOME MOE is a Southern Nigerian new-wave afro-fusion recording artist and songwriter based in Lagos, Nigeria's industrial city. Moe's art radiates around conversations about his life and experiences, which is visible in his lyricism and other intricacies of his songwriting and conveys a wealth of talent and potential. His sound is a distinct blend of afrobeat, urban hip hop, and R&B, with resonant flows and vibrant melodies that transcend genres, leaving fans wanting more and onlookers impressed. He has nurtured this talent since its discovery in his early years, developing unrivaled creativity over time.

What is love if not trust? SHOW SOME MOE, the soul-to-afro urban bridge, pushes his sad boy agenda with 'IDK.'

The Murz - Corny

The Murz, real name Kelvin Egonu, is a Nigerian singer, visionary, and Christian. He grew up in Portharcourt, a city in Nigeria's southern region known for its high rate of gang violence.

When asked about his musical style, he explained, "I make music from stories I've heard, seen, or can foresee." In September 2021, he signed a distribution deal with Maxtreme Inc and released songs such as 'BDE' and 'Wild Pack.'

The Murz describes him as a carefree individual who enjoys meeting beautiful women, making money, and listening to good music.

Agbazue Princewill - Eagles

Princewill Agbazue is a singer-songwriter, producer, recording and performing artist from Anambra state, Nigeria. He was raised and currently resides in Lagos state.

He is a shining example of the young talents that God is raising in Nigeria to transform the gospel music space.

He began as an instrumentalist in his university days, where he served in church, and grew into a spirit-filled song writer, releasing songs that bless, edify, and cause men to worship God ever since.

Teedezy - Wale

Teedezy is an eclectic Afro-fusion artist who has emerged as a burgeoning force in the 'next-up' generation of artists. With a distinct sound and a one-of-a-kind voice, the singer-songwriter is establishing himself as a potential superstar, and he has now released his debut single, 'Wale.'

Wale is a soulful song that conveys in relatable terms how helpless one can feel when heartbroken. Teedezy shows his vulnerability on this track, asking his lover to return to him, saying he'd do anything to get her back. The track basks in the brilliance of a creative mid-tempo instrumentation, which balances the vocal delivery and message while maintaining sonic energy that all listeners will enjoy.

Femi Joshua - Like I Do

With his lyrical dexterity, superb delivery, and subtle percussions, Femi Joshua's debut single 'Like I Do' explores the new realm of love.

Soulaar - Bam Bam

Soulaar (pronounced solar) is a multi-faceted artist with a technological background. Soulaar's music captures wanton emotions, vulnerability, and boyhood dreams of falling in love in a world where love is transactional and money controls human affection. He is a loverboy at heart and a poet with his lyricism.

'Bam Bam,' Soulaar's debut single, addresses the transactional nature of love in Nigeria. Bam Bam is an emotionally-charged riddim that lays a marker for Soulaar's extensive artistry, hemmed with an uptempo fusion of Afrobeats and layered with RnB rhythms.

Soulaar details his encounter with a gold digger he is drawn to, narrating his encounter and mirroring their compromise, blending his deft lyricism with eccentric basslines.

Dayonthetrack - Senorita