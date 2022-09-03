RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Future Sounds Vol.23 featuring FWEY, Eazykayy, Dunnie, Tiaz Odia , Drummr Africa and more

Onyema Courage

This week, we discovered songs from FWEY, Eazykayy, Dunnie, Tiaz Odia , Drummr Africa and more.

Future Sounds Cover Week 23
Future Sounds Cover Week 23

Pulse Nigeria introduces Future Sounds, a playlist updated weekly to identify and highlight up-and-coming musicians whose sounds should rule the future. This is an effort to make it easier for music consumers and music executives to discover new talent.

Future Sounds cover for September (FWEY)
Future Sounds cover for September (FWEY) Pulse Nigeria

Our cover for the month of September is FWEY whose interview will be published soon.

FWEY - Lost Control

FWEY, despite being kept quiet, Haitian culture has long contributed to American urban culture. His latest record 'Lost Control,' is an electrifying tune produced by Zone Fwey and DrummaJai.

Eazykayy - Loco

Since 2015, Ifeanyi Emmanuel Uchegbu, commonly known as EazyKayy, has been a versatile vocalist who has produced important music. He was born in Enugu State in 1999.

After a protracted voyage during which he encountered difficulties, reached out to several labels, and learned about music along the way, EazyKayy found a home under the knowledgeable direction and support of CIEBEL JAY Inc. Rap has become a part of his style, but Afrobeats is still his preferred genre. His fans are in awe of his talent, tenacity, and labor of love. Nobody is surprised that this aspiring young singer has exceptional potential for a successful future.

His recent song, 'Loco' is one of our new discoveries.

Dunnie - More (Ko Ko Ko)

The title of a brand-new 2022 song by the talented and award-winning musician Dunnie is 'More (Ko Ko Ko).'

If you enjoy music, you can't afford to miss this one because Dunnie is known for performing excellent tunes.

Tiaz Odia - Party

Tiaz Odia, a rising Afrobeats singer-songwriter from the Southside of Nigeria, makes his debut in the African music scene with the release of his first official single, 'Party.'

His debut single, 'Party,' is a catchy, euphonious Afrobeats song that blends Pop and Soul to evoke a party vibe and good times.

The captivating singer gives Wande Coal, Justin Bieber, Wizkid, and Khalid credit for inspiring his deep passion and interest in music. The aforementioned artists were his earliest influences, according to him.

Tiaz Odia is an Afrobeats to the World-committed member of a separate clothing line. Listen to some music. Listen and stream.

Drummr Africa ft Kibra - Nile

Singer-songwriter Kibra, who is Eritrean and Canadian and resides in Toronto, has collaborated with Drummr Africa on a new song titled Nile.

Nile meets Kibra's standards in every way. Kibra is a singer/songwriter whose hybrid blend of soft R&B and agile throwback Jazz tones captivates her fans. Nile, her brand-new song with Drummr Africa, is a tale that culturally compares the sentiment of love to the tranquil flow of the Nile.

YKB - san siro

Yusuf Oluwo, a multi-talented Nigerian musician and composer better known by his stage name YKB, just released the interesting single 'San Siro.'

One of our favorite new kids on the block is YKB. His brand-new song, 'San Siro,' has the makings of a smash.

Somadina - Rolling Loud

Somadina, a young singer-songwriter, provides the summer with the joyous anthem Rolling Loud. In this Adey-produced song, Somadina displays her sass in an upbeat, colorful, and energetic way. Knowing oneself and one's aspirations of life and society are part of coming of age. The song Rolling Loud exhibits a strong sense of desire, self-worth, and aggressiveness.

Somadina, who is 22 years old, is a student of variety, and her voice has been influenced by a wide range of experiences. Somadina is a genre-bending artist with a penchant for musical unpredictability. She was raised in the Netherlands, the UK, and Nigeria. This is supported by her previously released singles, "IHY" and "SUPERSOMA," the latter of which caught Davido's notice when she opened for him in her hometown.

Drummr Africa ft Nano Sharay - Girlie Riddim

Nigerian musician Nano Shayray, one of the featured artists in Drummr Africa's Yamen Yamen Collective Music Project, adds some energy with his song Girlie Riddim.

On the popular afropop song Girlie Riddim, the singer sings melodies about a romantic interest and the seductive sentiments he feels for that person.

Girlie Riddim, which is included early in the project's tracklist to offer fans an early taste of the popular side of alternative African music, is considered to be the pop-off single from Yamen Yamen. It is the third pre-released single from the album, which will be made available on September 15, 2022, as a complete work.

Ayanfe - Temptation

Ayanfe, a promising and ambitious music crooner, is back with another enthralling record titled Temptation. This catalogue was released in 2022 to keep his adoring fans entertained.

His album 'Temptation' is fantastic.

Novemba - Ewo

Novemba, a gifted African singer and songwriter, has released a sensational and trending single titled 'Ewo.'

Check out the full playlist on stores:

