7 Fun Facts you might not know about Gyakie [Pulse Fun Facts]

1. When Gyakie recorded her smash hit ‘Forever’ she was still a student at the School of Business department of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

Not many know that when Gyakie’s ‘Forever’ was taking over social media across Africa, the Song Bird as she’s fondly called was juggling her newfound success with her education. Gyakie graduated a year later with flying colors and while she was in school, she was breaking new ground by reaching and setting the pace for other upcoming artists.

2. Gyakie’s ‘Forever’ reached the number one position on the Global Triller Chart. She’s also the inaugural artist for the Spotify Equal campaign.

Gyakie’s ’Forever’ was hugely successful and it reached the NO.1 position on the Global Triller Charts as well as the Nigerian Triller Chart. Not many artists can boast of having the NO.1 song on Triller across the world just a year into their careers.

When Spotify kicked off its equal campaign which aimed to level the playing field for female artists, Gyakie was the artist selected to kick off the campaign.

Pulse Nigeria

3. Gyakie is the first Ghanaian artist as well as the first female lead artist to reach the number one spot on TurnTable Top 50.

Gyakie established herself as a pacesetter when she became the first African female, first female lead artist, and first Ghanaian artist to reach NO.1 spot on TurnTable Top 50 which is Nigeria’s biggest music chart.

‘Forever’ remix featuring Omah Lay reached the summit of the chart in what was clear proof of its success and wide acceptance across multiple platforms in Nigeria. Gyakie reached the summit of the chart before any Nigerian female artist and after her, only three female artists (Teni, Ayra Starr, and Fave) have been able to repeat the feat.

4. Gyakie is so much in love with music that she has plans to one day open a music school.

Gyakie revealed that she hopes to one day open a music school. The talented songstress has dazzled with her gift and she would love to one day give back to young people who want to develop their talent and become music stars.

5. Gyakie’s Father Nana Acheampong is the other half of the famous Ghanaian Highlife group Lumba brothers which is a Ghanaian High.

Gyakie is the daughter of Nana Acheampong who together with Charles Kojo Fosu formed the Lumba Brothers responsible for popularizing Burger highlife. So in case you’re wondering where Gyakie might have gotten her talent and love for music, you don’t have to search too far because the Apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

6. Gyakie has an adopted Nigerian name as well as a favorite Nigerian delicacy.

When Nigerian music fans love a foreign artist, they like to give such artist a Nigerian name to mark their acceptance. Gyakie has won the hearts of Nigerian fans with her music and this led her to be christened Chiamaka.

Gyakie also has a favorite Nigerian delicacy which is Amala and Ewedu mixed with Gbegiri. As a true adopted Nigerian, Gyakie has chosen a truly cultural delicacy so all you Amala and Gbegiri slanderers now have the delectable Song Bird to compete with.

7. Gyakie is set to drop her second EP

Fans will be excited to learn that Gyakie is set to drop her second EP sometime next month. The Song Bird enjoyed impressive success with her first EP ‘SEED’ and she’s set to take her career to the next level.