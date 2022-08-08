Fozter emerges winner of Boomplay #PassTheMic Rap Challenge Season 1

The competition which commenced in May was open to all emerging lyricists and talents in Nigeria, witnessed a number of participants battling for a grand prize and the rare opportunity to feature in an audio and video rap cypher recording with Nigeria’s legendary Emcee- M.I Abaga.

Following several intense battle rounds and an eclectic display of artistry and penmanship, the competition saw the Top 5 winners emerge out of the massive entries received. Talented lyricist, Foster Nnamdi Chima, emerged as the winner for season one, 1st runner up; Mayowa Ibidapo Amund, 2nd runner up; David Awoudu. Segun Awodu and Barnabas Micheal came in 4th and 5th positions respectively.

Speaking at the grand finale, Marketing Manager, Boomplay Nigeria, Oluwatosin James Afuwape stated: “Reviving the culture of rap in Nigeria is a recurring conversation in the music industry and we are incredibly proud of this platform and what it stands to achieve in the eco-system. Without a shred of doubt, we believe in the prospects of this youngsters and we at Boomplay will continue to empower and unlock the potential of Africa’s music ecosystem, as demonstrated with this platform.”

Undoubtedly, the rap genre in Nigeria has grown to become one of the country’s viable forms of artistry with influence and acceptance. This has also empowered some of Nigeria’s most prominent entertainment exports, hence the birth of a platform as this to showcase aspiring and emerging music talents in the country and beyond.

The #PassTheMic rap challenge by Boomplay which was hosted in partnership TASCK initiative is a unique platform created to promote the rap genre and showcase the next generation of music talents in Nigeria and beyond.

