RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Fozter emerges winner of Boomplay #PassTheMic Rap Challenge Season 1

Authors:

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByBoomplay

Fozter emerges winner of Boomplay #PassTheMic Rap Challenge Season 1
Fozter emerges winner of Boomplay #PassTheMic Rap Challenge Season 1

The much-anticipated grand finale of Boomplay’s first-ever rap cypher #PassTheMic challenge was a whirlwind of emotions as the event brought together a mix of musical talents, industry veterans and media to celebrate and promote rap music, art, and culture on Thursday, 4th August 2022.

Recommended articles

The competition which commenced in May was open to all emerging lyricists and talents in Nigeria, witnessed a number of participants battling for a grand prize and the rare opportunity to feature in an audio and video rap cypher recording with Nigeria’s legendary Emcee- M.I Abaga.

Following several intense battle rounds and an eclectic display of artistry and penmanship, the competition saw the Top 5 winners emerge out of the massive entries received. Talented lyricist, Foster Nnamdi Chima, emerged as the winner for season one, 1st runner up; Mayowa Ibidapo Amund, 2nd runner up; David Awoudu. Segun Awodu and Barnabas Micheal came in 4th and 5th positions respectively.

Foster emerges winner of Boomplay #PassTheMic Rap Challenge Season 1
Foster emerges winner of Boomplay #PassTheMic Rap Challenge Season 1 Pulse Nigeria
Foster emerges winner of Boomplay #PassTheMic Rap Challenge Season 1
Foster emerges winner of Boomplay #PassTheMic Rap Challenge Season 1 Pulse Nigeria
Foster emerges winner of Boomplay #PassTheMic Rap Challenge Season 1
Foster emerges winner of Boomplay #PassTheMic Rap Challenge Season 1 Pulse Nigeria
Foster emerges winner of Boomplay #PassTheMic Rap Challenge Season 1
Foster emerges winner of Boomplay #PassTheMic Rap Challenge Season 1 Pulse Nigeria

Speaking at the grand finale, Marketing Manager, Boomplay Nigeria, Oluwatosin James Afuwape stated: “Reviving the culture of rap in Nigeria is a recurring conversation in the music industry and we are incredibly proud of this platform and what it stands to achieve in the eco-system. Without a shred of doubt, we believe in the prospects of this youngsters and we at Boomplay will continue to empower and unlock the potential of Africa’s music ecosystem, as demonstrated with this platform.”

Undoubtedly, the rap genre in Nigeria has grown to become one of the country’s viable forms of artistry with influence and acceptance. This has also empowered some of Nigeria’s most prominent entertainment exports, hence the birth of a platform as this to showcase aspiring and emerging music talents in the country and beyond.

The #PassTheMic rap challenge by Boomplay which was hosted in partnership TASCK initiative is a unique platform created to promote the rap genre and showcase the next generation of music talents in Nigeria and beyond.

Foster emerges winner of Boomplay #PassTheMic Rap Challenge Season 1
Foster emerges winner of Boomplay #PassTheMic Rap Challenge Season 1 Pulse Nigeria
Foster emerges winner of Boomplay #PassTheMic Rap Challenge Season 1
Foster emerges winner of Boomplay #PassTheMic Rap Challenge Season 1 Pulse Nigeria
Foster emerges winner of Boomplay #PassTheMic Rap Challenge Season 1
Foster emerges winner of Boomplay #PassTheMic Rap Challenge Season 1 Pulse Nigeria

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByBoomplay

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Playboy': Not a lover, not a fighter, Just a little life [Pulse Album Review]

'Playboy': Not a lover, not a fighter, Just a little life [Pulse Album Review]

Fozter emerges winner of Boomplay #PassTheMic Rap Challenge Season 1

Fozter emerges winner of Boomplay #PassTheMic Rap Challenge Season 1

BBNaija 7: Biggie might be swapping housemates today, here's why

BBNaija 7: Biggie might be swapping housemates today, here's why

BBNaija 7: Live updates of the 'Level Up' season (Week 3)

BBNaija 7: Live updates of the 'Level Up' season (Week 3)

Pastor Iren offers supercharged live music experience in new album 'Apostolos'

Pastor Iren offers supercharged live music experience in new album 'Apostolos'

BBNaija S7: Here are 5 things Amaka should have done while Daniella & Khalid had sex

BBNaija S7: Here are 5 things Amaka should have done while Daniella & Khalid had sex

Pastor Emmanuel Iren releases his debut album 'Apostolos'

Pastor Emmanuel Iren releases his debut album 'Apostolos'

'Buga': A song of victory for Nigeria's medalists

'Buga': A song of victory for Nigeria's medalists

Kizz Daniel wows in sold out show in Uganda

Kizz Daniel wows in sold out show in Uganda

Trending

Kizz Daniel

'Buga' is Africa's biggest song: 9 takeaways from Kizz Daniel's Breakfast Club Interview

Top 10 Nigerian songs released in July 2022

Check out the top 10 Nigerian songs released in July 2022 [Pulse Lists]

Zinoleesky

Zinoleesky continues his love affair with Amapiano

Burna Boy

Burna Boy records another historic feat with his latest concert