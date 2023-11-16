Flytime Fest drops new additions Mega Phase 2 lineup

The Phase 2 lineup announcement introduces a stellar addition to the already sizzling Coca-Cola Rhythm Unplugged roster, featuring Blaqbonez, Bloody Civilian, Django, King Promise, Raybeykah, Seyi Vibez, Shallipopi, Smada, and Victony. And that's not all! Diving into the incredible lineup for each night of the fest:

Flytime Fest is THE festival for all you music mavens and party animals this December. Get ready for unparalleled talent showcases, thrilling entertainment, and unforgettable cultural experiences this December.

For more information, the full line up and tickets visit https://www.flytimefest.com/tickets

FLYTIME FEST 2023 is proudly powered by Coca-Cola and presented by our sponsors: Premier Lotto (Baba Ijebu), Magicline Films, and Road14 Studios. Moët & Chandon and Hennessy are the official alcohol sponsors for Coca-Cola Rhythm Unplugged, and the performances of Kizz Daniel and Asake on December 21, 23, and 25, Martell Cognac serves as the official spirits sponsor, for Davido's exceptional performance on December 24.

