ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Flytime Fest drops new additions Mega Phase 2 lineup

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByFlytimeFest

Flytime Fest drops new additions Mega Phase 2 lineup
Flytime Fest drops new additions Mega Phase 2 lineup

Africa's iconic Flytime Fest, happening from December 21 to 25 at Lagos' Eko Convention Center, is set to turn up the festive season with an electrifying Phase 2 lineup reveal.

Recommended articles

The Phase 2 lineup announcement introduces a stellar addition to the already sizzling Coca-Cola Rhythm Unplugged roster, featuring Blaqbonez, Bloody Civilian, Django, King Promise, Raybeykah, Seyi Vibez, Shallipopi, Smada, and Victony. And that's not all! Diving into the incredible lineup for each night of the fest:

Flytime Fest drops new additions Mega Phase 2 lineup
Flytime Fest drops new additions Mega Phase 2 lineup Pulse Nigeria

Flytime Fest is THE festival for all you music mavens and party animals this December. Get ready for unparalleled talent showcases, thrilling entertainment, and unforgettable cultural experiences this December.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information, the full line up and tickets visit https://www.flytimefest.com/tickets

Flytime Fest drops new additions Mega Phase 2 lineup
Flytime Fest drops new additions Mega Phase 2 lineup Pulse Nigeria

FLYTIME FEST 2023 is proudly powered by Coca-Cola and presented by our sponsors: Premier Lotto (Baba Ijebu), Magicline Films, and Road14 Studios. Moët & Chandon and Hennessy are the official alcohol sponsors for Coca-Cola Rhythm Unplugged, and the performances of Kizz Daniel and Asake on December 21, 23, and 25, Martell Cognac serves as the official spirits sponsor, for Davido's exceptional performance on December 24.

CONTACT//Marketing: ibiyemi@flytimefest.com

---

ADVERTISEMENT

#FeatureByFlytimeFest

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rema says Edo culture inspired the art direction for his O2 Arena concert

Rema says Edo culture inspired the art direction for his O2 Arena concert

Flytime Fest drops new additions Mega Phase 2 lineup

Flytime Fest drops new additions Mega Phase 2 lineup

Omawumi's career remains a blueprint for products of music talent shows

Omawumi's career remains a blueprint for products of music talent shows

Jennifer Aniston breaks silence on 'Friends' co-star Matthew Perry's death

Jennifer Aniston breaks silence on 'Friends' co-star Matthew Perry's death

Zlatan Ibile mourns the loss of longtime friend Oladips

Zlatan Ibile mourns the loss of longtime friend Oladips

Talented music star Tim Lyre releases new EP 'Masta'

Talented music star Tim Lyre releases new EP 'Masta'

We're suing - Jada Pinkett Smith responds to sex allegations against Will

We're suing - Jada Pinkett Smith responds to sex allegations against Will

Sexy Steel shares why he will forever respect Olamide Baddo

Sexy Steel shares why he will forever respect Olamide Baddo

Rema's O2 concert reignites allegations of satanism in his music

Rema's O2 concert reignites allegations of satanism in his music

Pulse Sports

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Shallipopi drops debut album 'Presido La Pluto'

Shallipopi drops debut album 'Presido La Pluto'

Afrobeats royalty Omawumi dazzles on new project 'More'

Omawumi offers brilliant pieces of herself in 'More'

A Pulse review of Presido La Pluto' by Afrobeats star Shallipopi

Shallipopi documents his mainstream rise with 'Presido La Pluto'

Rema is the youngest African artist to sell out O2 Arena

Rema sells out O2 Arena ahead of landmark concert